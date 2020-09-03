Moody's assigns Aa3 to Minneapolis Special School District 1, MN's COPs; outlook stable

New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa3 rating to Minneapolis Special School District 1, MN's $29 million Refunding Certificates of Participation, Series 2020A. Moody's maintains a Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt, a Aa2 rating on the outstanding Full Term Certificates of Participation (COPs) and a Aa3 rating on the outstanding annual appropriation COPs. Following the sale, the district will have about $530 million of GOULT debt, $199 million of Full Term COPs, and $29 million of annual appropriation COPs outstanding. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 GOULT rating reflects the district's robust regional economy, improving financial profile and relatively stable enrollment. These credit strengths are balanced against an operating reserve position that remains relatively narrow and somewhat above-average long-term leverage related to long-term debt and pension burdens.

The Full Term COPs are rated the same as the GOULT because lease payments are secured by a dedicated levy and are not subject to annual appropriation. The annual appropriation COPs are notched once from the district's underlying GOULT rating because of the risk of annual appropriation and the more essential nature of the asset, district headquarters.

The coronavirus outbreak is a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district. Still, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the district's improving reserve position following a long period of structural imbalance. A combination of expenditure reductions and increased revenue are expected to continue supporting a stable financial profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Substantial and sustained growth in reserves

-Moderation of debt and pension burdens

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Weakening of the tax base or socioeconomic profile

-Return to sustained operational imbalance or narrowing of reserves

-Increased leverage related to long-term debt or pension burdens

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's general obligation (GO) bonds are secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The security benefits from a statutory lien.

The Full Term COPs are secured by the district's pledge to make lease payments from a separate, dedicated statutorily authorized lease levy. The obligation of the district to make rental payments on the full term COPs is absolute and unconditional and it is not subject to annual appropriation.

The GOULT bonds and full term COPs are additionally secured by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

The annual appropriation COPs are secured by district's pledge to make rental payments, subject to annual appropriation. The pledged asset is the district headquarters building, which we deem to be a more essential asset.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2020A COPs will current refund the district's 2010A and 2010B COPs for anticipated interest cost savings.

PROFILE

Minneapolis Special School District 1 is conterminous with the City of Minneapolis (Aa1 stable) and serves a resident population of more than 410,000. The district owns and operates eight high schools, seven middle schools, 44 elementary and K-8 schools, seven other academic sites, and seven locations for alternative school programs. Enrollment totals about 35,000 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

