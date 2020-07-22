Moody's assigns Aa3 to Mississippi Development Bank's Special Obligation Bonds, Series 2020 (Hattiesburg, Mississippi General Obligation Bond Project)

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Mississippi Development Bank's $15.15 million Special Obligation Bonds, Series 2020 (Hattiesburg, Mississippi General Obligation Bond Project). We have also affirmed the Aa3 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 assignment and affirmation of the outstanding rating reflects our view that the city's active management of revenue and expenses will maintain healthy reserves over the ratings horizon. The rating assignment also reflects the city's robust tax base, low resident incomes, growing debt burden, and elevated pension burden.

We regard the Coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Due to its efforts to bring expenditures in line with revenue decreases, we do not see any material immediate credit risks for the City of Hattiesburg. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the Hattiesburg changes, we will update our opinion at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to U.S. local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material growth in reserves and liquidity

- Significant growth in the taxable base

- Reductions in local poverty rates and improvement in median family incomes

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion of financial position or material increases in fixed costs

- Non-compliance with Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality's stipulated order, resulting in material fines or capital expenses

- Inability to produce timely and accurate financial information

- Failing to make notable progress on auditor's findings of deficiency in compliance and internal control over financial reporting

- Failure to maintain sum sufficient coverage on water and sewer revenue debt and/or general fund support of water and sewer department

LEGAL SECURITY

The Special Obligation Bonds, Series 2020 will be issued by the Mississippi Development Bank. Concurrently, the city will issue a qualified obligation. From the proceeds of the special obligation bonds, the Bank intends to purchase the qualified obligation bond and, upon purchase, will pledge to the Trustee the qualified obligation of the city. The qualified obligation will be a general obligation of the city secured by its full faith and credit and ad valorem taxing authority.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the bonds will be used to purchase the City of Hattiesburg General Obligation Bond, Series 2020. The City of Hattiesburg's General Obligation Bond, Series 2020 will be used for various street, municipal building, and public works repairs, funding of capitalized interest, and for paying overall costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The city is located in Forrest County and in parts of Lamar County. The city is home to the University of Southern Mississippi (Aa2 rating; approximately 13,500 student enrollment), Camp Shelby (1,600 employees) as well as several regional health care providers. Hattiesburg is 90 miles southeast of the state capital of Jackson (Baa3 negative) and 70 miles north of Gulfport (A2 negative). As of the 2018 American Community Survey, the city had a population of 46,251 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jeffrey Garofano

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Northeast

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

Michael Wertz

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

