Moody's assigns Aa3 to Moreno Valley USD, CA's 2022 GOULT ref. bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Moreno Valley Unified School District, CA's 2022 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable), expected in the amount of $92.3 million. Moody's maintains an A1 issuer rating on the district and Aa3 ratings on the district's outstanding unlimited tax general obligation (GOULT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating reflects the district's sound financial position with solid available reserves and resources outside of operating funds that bolster the district's liquidity. The rating also factors in the district's average wealth metrics and declining, though manageable, enrollment trend. The district's above average leverage and moderate fixed costs are also incorporated into the rating.

The Aa3 rating on the GO bonds is one notch higher than the issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California (Aa2 stable) school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will continue to maintain its healthy financial position despite enrollment declines, given prudent fiscal management and considerable one time coronavirus related funding, which will serve to augment finances in coming years. We expect leverage will remain moderately above average with additional issuances planned under the district's remaining Measure M authorization.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant improvement in socioeconomic measures

- Sustained strengthening of the district's financial position

- Material reduction of long-term liabilities and related fixed costs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Deterioration of the district's reserves and liquidity

- Increased pace of enrollment losses that pressure financial performance

- Material growth in long term liabilities and their related fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Riverside County (Aa3 stable) on behalf of the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will advance refund a portion of the district's outstanding Election of 2014 General Obligation Bonds, Series A.

PROFILE

Moreno Valley Unified School District encompasses a 43 square mile area in Riverside County and provides K-12 grade education to approximately 31,520 students as of fiscal 2021. The district currently operates 23 elementary schools, 6 middle schools and four high schools, as well as a preschool, charter school, online academy, adult education school and four alternative schools.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/US-K-12-Public-School-Districts-Methodology--PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

