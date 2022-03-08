Moody's assigns Aa3 to Mount Diablo USD, CA's 2018 Election, Series B GOs; outlook stable

New York, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Mount Diablo Unified School District, CA's General Obligation Bonds, 2018 Election, Series B. The bonds will be issued in the expected par amount of $75 million. Moody's maintains Aa3 ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds totaling approximately $374 million. Moody's also maintains an A1 issuer rating on the district, and an A2 rating on the district's $14.0 million in outstanding certificates of participation. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A1 issuer rating reflects the district's above average resident income profile and growing property values, balanced by ongoing enrollment declines. The rating also incorporates the district's satisfactory financial position supported by state aid that held the district harmless for enrollment losses in fiscal 2021 and 2022 and management's sturdy cost controls and approved staffing reductions to ensure balanced operations outside of one-time revenues. Also factored into the rating are the district's moderate fixed costs and elevated long term-liabilities, inclusive of debt, pensions and OPEB.
The Aa3 rating on the district's GOULT bonds is one notch higher than the district's issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California school district general obligation bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.
The A2 rating on the COPs is one notch below the issuer rating, reflecting abatement risk and the more essential leased asset of a school building. The district covenants to appropriate lease payments in annual budgets.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook is driven by our expectation that the district will make necessary budget adjustments to maintain a balanced financial profile outside of one-time revenues and hold harmless state funding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Materially strengthened financial performance, including sustained increases in reserves
- Trend of stabilized to growing enrollment
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Continued enrollment declines not met with additional expense reductions
- Operating deficits leading to materially weaker financial reserves and liquidity
LEGAL SECURITY
The district's GOULT bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district. Contra Costa County (Aa1 stable), rather than the district will levy, collect, and disburse the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on general obligation bonds.
The COPs are secured by lease payments made under a Lease Agreement for the use and occupancy of Delta View Elementary School. The lease is subject to abatement should there be substantial interference with the use and possession of the leased property. However, available funds in the lease payment fund, including revenues from surplus special taxes, reserve fund or net proceeds of insurance are not subject to abatement.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Series B bonds represent the second issuance of a $150 million authorization approved by district voters in 2018. Bond proceeds will fund a variety of capital projects throughout the district. Following the current issuance, the district will have $55 million in remaining GOULT authorization.
PROFILE
The district is located in the northwestern portion of Contra Costa County, 30 miles northeast of San Francisco, and encompasses 150 square miles, including the cities of Concord, Pleasant Hill and Clayton, portions of the cities of Walnut Creek, Pittsburg and Martinez, and unincorporated areas of the county. Currently, the district provides TK-12th grade education across 60 school sites, including 31 elementary schools, 9 middle schools, 5 comprehensive high schools, 16 alternative schools/programs and 2 adult education schools. The estimated enrollment for fiscal 2022 is 28,839 students.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Helen Cregger
Lead Analyst
REGIONAL_WEST
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
405 Howard Street
Suite 300
San Francisco 94105
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Thomas Jacobs
Additional Contact
REGIONAL_NE
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653