Moody's assigns Aa3 to Nebo School District, UT's lease revenue bonds

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Nebo School District UT's Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2023, issued by the Nebo School District Local Building Authority, in the expected par amount of approximately $99.9 million. Moody's maintains the Aa2 underlying rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and the Aa2 issuer rating. Post issuance, the district will have approximately $238.3 million in total GOULT debt outstanding and approximately $132.0 million in total lease revenue par outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's strong financial position that is expected to remain stable and adequate for the rating category supported by conservative budgeting practices. The rating also considers an ongoing trend of enrollment growth, solid resident income and property wealth levels, and the district's expanding local economy benefiting from its location close to the core of the growing Provo-Orem, UT metropolitan statistical area coupled with the district's general proximity to the Salt Lake City, UT (Aaa stable) metro area. The district's location provides residents with diverse employment opportunities. These considerations are balanced against the challenges associated with planning for continued enrollment growth coupled with an increasing leverage profile as the district expects to regularly issue debt to address growth.

The Aa2 rating on the district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds is equivalent to the Aa2 issuer rating, based on the district's unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated to the repayment of debt service.

The Aa3 rating for the district's lease revenue bonds is one notch lower than the district's Aa2 issuer rating and reflects a standard legal structure that includes a pledge of base rental payments, subject to annual appropriation. The Aa3 lease revenue rating also reflects Moody's view of the leased asset, which we consider more essential, as the purpose of the bonds is to rebuild one of the district's high schools.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the district will continue to benefit from solid underlying economic drivers including an expanding local economy, albeit at a more subdued pace, and solid enrollment growth. Additionally, we expect the district's financial profile will remain stable and leverage will be manageable despite planned debt issuances.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant strengthening in resident income

- Maintenance of favorable reserves as the district expands - Material reduction in leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Growth of leverage profile beyond current expectations

- Erosion of financial position

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's lease revenue bonds are secured by a pledge by the district to make base rental payments sufficient to pay principal and interest, subject to annual appropriation. The lease is governed by a master lease agreement between the Local Building Authority of Nebo School District and the Board of Education of the Nebo School District.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Lease revenue bond proceeds will fund all or a portion of the construction and/or acquisition of the rebuilding of Payson High School along with related improvements and equipment and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The district covers 1,300 square miles in Utah County south of the City of Provo (Aa1). The district currently operates 47 schools consisting of five high schools, an alternative high school, an advanced learning center, five junior high schools, five middle schools and 30 elementary schools. Additionally, the district also operates three small special purpose schools. Enrollment was 36,213 students as of October 1, 2022.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gregory Danielian

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Heather Guss

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

