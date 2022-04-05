Moody's assigns Aa3 to New Hampshire (State of) Turnpike System's $90.14 million Turnpike System Revenue Bonds, 2022 Refunding Series; outlook is stable

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa3 to New Hampshire (State of) Turnpike System's upcoming $90.14 million Turnpike System Revenue Bonds, 2022 Refunding Series. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

New Hampshire (State of) Turnpike System's Aa3 rating reflects a mature, multi-asset toll road enterprise with a track record of steady traffic and revenue growth in southeastern New Hampshire. The rating acknowledges the robust financial performance throughout the pandemic downturn, with Moody's net revenues debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) declining to a still sound 1.75x in fiscal 2020 (ended in June 30) and 1.64x in fiscal 2021 compared to 2.3x in fiscal 2019. The turnpike system managed to maintain its strong liquidity position, evidenced by 775 days cash on hand as of June 30, 2021, modestly below pre-pandemic levels of 794 days cash reported in fiscal 2019. Going forward, we expect coverage and leverage metrics to improve due to a declining debt service amortization schedule while toll revenues also recover to pre-pandemic levels by fiscal 2024. We expect leverage levels to remain low and manageable since the turnpike system's cash funded 10-year capital improvement program currently does not require additional debt issuance.

The rating is constrained by the lack of a fully independent toll rate setting authority owing to the turnpike system being a part of the Aa1 rated state's Department of Transportation rather than an independent authority. The turnpike also has a limited history of system-wide toll rate setting with only three system-wide toll increases over the last four decades including 2007, 1989 and 1979. The state legislature has used its authority over the location of the toll plazas and instate discount rates to remove several tolling locations since 2014. The northbound and southbound toll booths on Exit 10 on the F.E. Everett Turnpike were just removed on December 31, 2021. Despite these toll plaza removals, net revenues will remain sound and forecast financial metrics will continue to improve.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that debt service coverage ratios will recover to pre-pandemic levels debt of above 2.0x on a Moody's net revenue basis and debt will continue to amortize while toll revenues gradually rebound. The outlook does not anticipate any new money issuance to fund the turnpike's capital program while maintaining its current toll rate structure and toll plaza locations. Finally, the outlook is also based on the expectation that liquidity will not materially decline from its historical levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Fundamental change in market position leading to traffic and revenue performance that significantly outperform historical trends

- Change in tolling regime that increases independence from state owner, providing consistent revenue growth that does not rely on traffic growth- Liquidity exceeding 1,000 days cash on hand for a sustained period

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Increased operating costs and traffic declines such that Moody's net revenue debt service coverage falls below 2.0x and liquidity declines below 500 days cash on hand for a sustained period

- Removal of existing toll plazas or any action to lower system wide toll rates that significantly reduces net revenues and DSCRs- Additional new money borrowing without corresponding toll rate increases results in weaker forecast financial metrics

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of net revenues of the turnpike system, after O&M expenses. Bondholders also benefit from a debt service reserve fund equal to MADS, cash funded. The turnpike covenants to maintain rates at the greater of 1.2x debt service on senior lien debt or sum sufficient on all debt plus any amounts due to the renewal and replacement fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2022 Refunding Series will be used to refund $11.07 million of the outstanding 2012 Refunding Series B Bonds (Delayed Delivery) and $88.2 million of the outstanding 2012 Series C Bonds for level debt service savings with no extension of maturity and to pay issuance costs.

PROFILE

The New Hampshire (State of) Turnpike System began operations in 1950 and consists of approximately 89 miles of limited access highway, 36 miles of which are part of the U.S. Interstate Highway System. The Turnpike System comprises three limited access highways: the Blue Star Turnpike (I-95) and the Spaulding Turnpike (which together are referred to as the Eastern Turnpike), and the Central Turnpike (also known as the F.E. Everett Turnpike and includes portions of U.S. Interstate Highways 93 and 293). The Turnpike System primarily serves the major cities located in the central and eastern sections of southern New Hampshire.

The Blue Star segment of the Turnpike System is 16.2 miles in length and constitutes a portion of US Interstate Highway 95. It extends from the Massachusetts state line in Seabrook, New Hampshire to the Maine state line in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The Spaulding Turnpike segment of the Turnpike System extends from Portsmouth, New Hampshire to Milton, New Hampshire. It is 33.2 miles in length and is the major artery for north-south travel in the eastern corridor of the State. The Central Turnpike extends for 39.5 miles from the Massachusetts state line in Nashua, New Hampshire to Exit 14 in Concord, New Hampshire. It constitutes a portion of US Interstate Highways 93 and 293.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

