Moody's assigns Aa3 to New York City HHC's (NY) Health System Bonds, 2020 Series A; outlook negative

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation's (HHC) $347 million Health System Bonds, 2020 Series A. The bonds are scheduled to price the week of December 14. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating reflects the essential healthcare services HHC provides; the strong relationship between HHC and the City of New York, including the city's statutory obligation to restore HHC's capital reserve fund if necessary; and other features of the moderate legal structure including a gross pledge of HHC's sizeable health care reimbursement revenues and a lock box mechanism that collects the revenues and uses them to pay debt service before they flow to HHC for operations.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The economic and fiscal consequences of the coronavirus crisis for New York City are key factors in its negative outlook.

RATING OUTLOOK

HHC's bonds carry New York City's negative outlook. That outlook reflects ongoing uncertainty about how long the pandemic's economic consequences will impact the city's economy and budget, including the return of office workers, business and leisure travel and real estate markets. The outlook also reflects our opinion that the city cannot shift to a "back to normal" economy until a vaccine is widely available.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- An upgrade of New York City's general obligation bond rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A downgrade of New York City's general obligation bond rating

LEGAL SECURITY

HHC's rating is derived from New York City's legal obligation to fund any shortfall in HHC's Capital Reserve Fund, subject to appropriation, as required in state statute, as well as a long history of strong financial support provided by the city. The Capital Reserve Fund is required to equal maximum annual debt service (MADS) on all outstanding HHC bonds. Pursuant to state law, if the Capital Reserve Fund has been drawn on, the chairman of HHC is required to submit a request to the mayor by February 15 for an amount sufficient to restore the fund to its required level. The city is required to pay that amount into the reserve fund, subject to appropriation; the February 15 notification date provides ample timing during the city's budget process to program the funds in advance of the July 1 start of its fiscal year. If the city has not deposited the appropriated amount by August 1, the HHC chairman is required to forward the request to the city comptroller and the director of the city's Office of Management and Budget, and funds are required to be immediately paid into the capital reserve from the city's general fund.

State law also requires that the city provide HHC with a minimum annual subsidy. The city appropriates subsidy payments and grants to HHC, but most of its assistance comes in the form of supplemental Medicaid payments. City funds (excluding capital grants) were $1.9 billion in fiscal 2020 and are projected to average $2.1 billion annually through fiscal 2024. Additionally, the city provides much of HHC's capital funding through city general obligation bonds, and through city lease-appropriation bonds issued by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).

Other structural features provide bondholders with additional protections. In 1993, HHC Capital Corporation was created as a wholly owned, bankruptcy-remote subsidiary of HHC with the sole duty to receive the pledged Healthcare Reimbursement Revenues and transfer them to the trustee to pay debt service. On a daily basis, those revenues (which include all amounts derived from Medicaid, Medicare, other insurance, accounts receivable, and other medical, hospital and other patient care reimbursements) are deposited directly with HHC Capital Corporation through a lockbox mechanism. On the fifteenth of every month, amounts sufficient to make monthly deposits with the trustee of one-sixth interest and one-twelfth principal are transferred to the trustee from the first dollars of pledged revenues that come into the lockbox. Those funds are legally required to be used first to make debt service set-asides, before any amounts can be used by HHC for operations, and are usually accumulated within the first two to three days of the month. In the event that HHC Capital Corporation fails to make the required monthly transfers, the lockbox bank is authorized to prevent it from accessing the lockbox and can step in to pay the necessary monthly funds to the trustee itself. HHC received $7.3 billion of pledged revenues in fiscal 2020, which on a gross basis provides 108 times coverage of MADS.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund outstanding health system revenue bonds for debt service savings and to help finance various capital and infrastructure projects at HHC facilities.

PROFILE

HHC is a public benefit corporation of the State of New York and a component unit of the City of New York. It is the nation's largest municipal public health system. It includes 11 acute care hospitals, four long-term care facilities, nearly 60 community health clinics, and a Medicaid managed care plan with 550,000 enrollees. HHC's facilities, which are in all five boroughs, serve more than 1 million New York City residents annually and it has the largest market share of any health system in New York City based on total inpatient admissions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nicholas Samuels

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Emily Raimes

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

