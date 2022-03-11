Moody's assigns Aa3 to NorthShore - Edward-Elmhurst Health's (IL) Ser. 2022A; stable outlook

New York, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned a Aa3 rating to NorthShore - Edward-Elmhurst Health's (IL) (NorthShore or "the system"; previously NorthShore University HealthSystem) proposed Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A ($595 million), which will be issued through the Illinois Finance Authority. The outlook is stable. At the same time, the Aa3 and Aa3/VMIG 1 ratings on NorthShore's outstanding bonds (issued by NorthShore University HealthSystem) were affirmed. Moody's also affirmed the Aa3 rating for Northwest Community Hospital's (IL) bonds, which are secured under Northshore's master trust indenture. NorthShore will have approximately $1.5 billion in total debt outstanding following this transaction.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907612450 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa3 reflect expected strategic and financial benefits from the recent merger of NorthShore University HealthSystem and Edward-Elmhurst Healthcare, continuation of strong cash metrics despite initial dilution from the merger, and solid proforma leverage metrics. With revenue more than doubling in two years, the system will enjoy an improved market position as the third largest health system in the Chicago region and the State of Illinois with good geographic coverage in attractive markets. A single parent board, ongoing initiatives to consolidate enterprise-wide functions, and a common electronic medical record system will help drive integration synergies over several years. While the merger will dilute days cash on hand and cash-to-debt, both metrics will remain strong since capital spending will be funded with operating cash flow versus debt. Also, NorthShore's moderate debt levels will allow the system to absorb Edward-Elmhurst's higher leverage, and still maintain favorably low debt-to-cash flow. Elevated labor costs and the lingering effect of the pandemic on volumes will partly offset synergy gains and slow the pace of improving moderate margins. While NorthShore has made progress on integrating two recent mergers, the system's pace of expansion and Edward-Elmhurst's relatively large size will elevate execution risk in the near term. Competition will continue as consolidation in the broader region will result in larger providers with greater resources.

The VMIG 1 is based on the provision of standby bond purchase agreements to support unremarketed tenders of variable rate bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that operating cash flow margins will be relatively stable over the next two years but will begin to improve as integration benefits build. The outlook also reflects expected maintenance of strong cash metrics since capital spending will be manageable, with levels at or below projected operating cash flow. No material new debt is anticipated over the next several years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained improvement in operating cash flow margin and absolute cash flow

- Stronger balance sheet metrics, including days cash on hand and cash-to-debt- Further enterprise growth and diversification in multiple markets- Growth in market share to provide a distinct leading position- For short-term ratings: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to achieve forecasted operating cash flow margins

- Further dilution of cash metrics or increase in leverage- Notable dilutive acquisition or merger- For short-term ratings: Downgrade of the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or a multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the bond

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are general, unsecured joint and several obligations of the obligated group members, which include NS-EE Holdings, NorthShore University HealthSystem, and Edward-Elmhurst Healthcare only. Because certain legacy NorthShore hospitals (Evanston, Glenbrook, Highland Park, and Skokie hospitals) are divisions of the parent, they are included in the obligated group. Swedish Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital, the Edward-Elmhurst Healthcare entities and all medical groups are restricted affiliates and not directly obligated to pay bonds. While the restricted affiliates and their investments are controlled by the system, which has covenanted to cause restricted affiliates to pay obligations or transfer funds, Moody's views this structure as weaker than if all members were directly obligated to pay bonds. Obligated group members comprise approximately 50% of proforma system revenue; obligated group and restricted affiliates comprise approximately 93% of proforma system revenue. If certain conditions are met, the MTI allows a substitution of notes without bondholder consent, which could result in a change in provisions and covenants.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022A bonds, along with proceeds from other concurrent debt issuances, will be used to refinance Edward-Elmhurst Healthcare and other debt, provide funds to reimburse for prior capital spending and fund future capital expenditures.

PROFILE

NorthShore - Edward-Elmhurst Health operates nine hospitals within the City of Chicago and throughout the northern, northwestern and western suburbs of the metropolitan Chicago area. NS-EE Holdings is the parent corporation of the newly created system following the affiliation of NorthShore University HealthSystem and Edward-Elmhurst Healthcare, effective January 1, 2022. This affiliation follows two other recent transactions. Effective January 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, NorthShore became the corporate member of Swedish Covenant Health and Northwest Community Healthcare, respectively. The system employs over 1,900 physicians through its medical groups.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907612450 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

- Rating Solicitation

- Issuer Participation- Participation: Access to Management- Participation: Access to Internal Documents- Endorsement

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lisa Martin

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

