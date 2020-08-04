Moody's assigns Aa3 to Oceanside USD, CA's GO Bonds; outlook revised to stable from negative

New York, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 ratings to Oceanside Unified School District, CA's $25.0 million General Obligation Bonds, Election of 2008, Series F, $8.5 million 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Current Interest Bonds) and $17.8 million 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Capital Appreciation Bonds). At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Aa3 ratings on the district's approximately $228.0 million general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds outstanding and revised the outlook to stable from negative.

RATING RATIONALE

The Aa3 general obligation (GO) rating reflects the district's large and diverse tax base, moderate resident wealth measures, solid financial position and trend of enrollment declines. Mitigating the enrollment declines is management's willingness to adjust the district's operations and maintain budgetary and fiscal conservatism to address this credit challenge. The rating further incorporates the district's moderate debt and OPEB liabilities, manageable pension burden, and the above-average legal strengths of State of California (Aa2 stable)'s school district GO bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Oceanside USD, CA given its ability to transition operations online and the expected relatively stable state funding situation over the near term.

The State of California recently averted a 10% proposed state aid cut for K-12 schools during fiscal 2021 and replaced it with funding deferral to fiscal 2022. We expect that Oceanside USD can use interfund borrowing to bridge general fund cashflow challenges associated with state-aid deferral. The economic challenges because of coronavirus and resulting recession continue to evolve, and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. A prolonged recession could lead to protracted state funding challenges beyond the current fiscal year. If our view of the credit quality of Oceanside USD, CA changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that the district will maintain a stable financial position, its tax base will continue to be large and diverse, and its debt and pension burden will remain manageable. The outlook also reflects the likelihood that the district will navigate through economic, operational and financial challenges caused by the coronavirus without materially impacting its long-term credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improvement of financial metrics, including reserves and liquidity

- Stabilized-to-growing trend of enrollment

- Improvements in wealth and income indicators

- Considerable progress in reducing unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material deterioration of financial profile, including reserves and liquidity

- Significant, sustained contraction in tax base

- Inability to manage enrollment declines and growing pension costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds, including the current issuances, are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by San Diego County (Aaa stable) on behalf of the district.

We expect that property tax delinquency rates in California will increase amid and following the coronavirus outbreak, especially as the governor signed an executive order temporarily waiving delinquency penalties for select property owners affected by the pandemic. However, increases in delinquencies should not affect the property tax revenues securing the district's GO bonds since they are covered by San Diego County's Teeter plan. Under the Teeter plan, the county funds the district its full secured property tax levy allocation rather than actual collections (levy less delinquencies).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the GO Bonds, Election of 2008, Series F will fund construction, acquisition and modernization projects.

Proceeds of the 2020 GO Refunding Bonds (Current Interest Bonds) will refund and defease the district's outstanding 2010 GO Refunding Bonds for debt service savings. Proceeds of the 2020 GO Refunding Bonds (Capital Appreciation Bonds) will refund and defease the district's outstanding GO Bonds, 2008 Election, Series B for debt service savings.

PROFILE

Oceanside Unified School District is located in northern San Diego County, approximately 35 miles north of the City of San Diego (Aa2 stable). It encompasses about 63.5 square miles and serves the City of Oceanside and unincorporated areas of the county, including part of the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. The district currently operates twelve elementary schools, three K-8 schools, four middle schools, two comprehensive high schools and one continuation/alternative education high school, with an average daily attendance of 16,300 as of fiscal 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/US-Local-Government-General-Obligation-Debt--PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

