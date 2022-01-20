Moody's assigns Aa3 to Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission's Turnpike Junior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, 2022 Series A; outlook stable

New York, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an Aa3 rating to the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission's (OTIC) $300 million Turnpike Junior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, 2022 Series A (Infrastructure Projects) (Forward Delivery). The outlook is stable. The bonds are expected to price with a preliminary closing date in February 2022 but with a bond delivery and final closing date in November 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission's (OTIC) Aa3 junior lien rating reflects the Ohio Turnpike's established role as a critical link in the national highway system with a highly developed and diversified economic base. The rating also reflects OTIC's consistent use of its independent toll setting authority to annually adjust tolls in compliance with its multi-year toll rate policy in order to maintain strong financial metrics. We expect this to continue with the next multi-year toll rate policy. The rating also incorporates the expectation that the state will not use the Ohio Turnpike to fund additional transportation projects, future OTIC capital investments will be cash funded and OTIC will deleverage over time as no new debt is expected to be issued. The junior lien rating reflects Moody's view of OTIC's consolidated credit profile given the majority of the outstanding debt is at the junior lien level where total debt service coverage is still strong. The junior lien rating also reflects the second lien on pledged revenues and the use of the junior lien to fund OTIC's expanded mission to fund state infrastructure projects.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that OTIC will continue to effectively manage its operations to ensure that financial metrics remain strong. This willingness to actively manage revenues and expenses while cash funding future capital needs to ensure deleveraging occurs is fundamental to OTIC's credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

Sustained improvement in financial metrics with total DSCRs over 3.0x, days cash on hand over 800 days, and adjusted debt to operating revenues below 2.5x

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Sustained weaker financial metrics with senior lien DSCRs below 3.5x and total DSCRs below 2.0x, days cash on hand below 500 days and adjusted debt to operating revenues exceeds 6.0x

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior lien bonds are secured by a first lien and the junior lien bonds are secured by a second lien on the turnpike's net revenues plus additional system payments (intergovernmental payments and grants pledged to the bonds). Gross revenues also include other additional revenues like all service plaza concession revenues, leases, fees, and advertising revenues.

The rate covenant is 1.2x of total (senior and junior) annual debt service and includes a requirement that revenues be sufficient to cover all obligations on an annual basis. The senior lien additional bonds test is historical and requires the certification by a verification accountant that total revenues for any 12 consecutive months in the preceding 15 months were adequate to cover existing and forecast maximum annual debt service (MADS) by 1.5x. Historical revenues can be adjusted to reflect the impact of forecast toll increases. The junior lien additional bonds test is prospective and requires the certification of an independent consultant that projected revenues, including toll increases, will be adequate to cover total (senior and junior) annual debt service for the life of the junior lien bonds.

The senior lien debt service reserve fund (DSRF) requirement is cash funded and sized at MADS. The junior lien DSRF requirement is cash funded and sized at 100% of average annual debt service at the time of issuance. The master trust agreement requires that surety policies be provided by insurers with financial strength ratings in the two highest rating categories (Aaa and Aa) by any firm providing a rating on the turnpikes bonds. As a result, the turnpike has fully cash funded its DSRF which had been funded with two surety policies with Assured Guaranty and Ambac.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will refund a portion of the outstanding 2013 Series A junior lien bonds for an estimated net present value savings of nearly 25% of the par of the refunded bonds, fund the debt service reserve fund requirement, and pay debt issuance costs. The bonds are expected to be issued with about a $70 million premium.

PROFILE

Created through the Ohio Turnpike Act in September 1, 1949, the OTIC is responsible for constructing, maintaining, repairing, and operating the turnpike system, where designated, by the state. Under the Ohio Revised Code, the commission is authorized to issue turnpike revenue bonds of the State of Ohio, payable solely from turnpike revenues.

The commission is an independent political subdivision of the State of Ohio, though six of the seven voting commissioners are appointed by the governor. The head of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) serves as an ex-officio, seventh voting member. The commission retains its independent toll setting authority, though H.B. 51 requires turnpike management to notify the governor and legislature of any proposed toll increases.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

