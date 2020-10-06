Moody's assigns Aa3 to Oldham County SD, KY's 2020 refunding bonds

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 underlying lease revenue and A1 enhanced rating to Oldham County School District, KY's $1.99 million School Building Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series of 2020, issued through the Oldham County School District Finance Corporation, KY. Moody's maintains a Aa2 on the district's outstanding issuer rating and Aa3 on its lease revenue bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 long-term issuer rating reflects our assessment of the district's implicit general obligation credit strength; no rated debt is currently outstanding with this security. The rating incorporates the district's sizeable and growing tax base benefitting from its proximity to Louisville & Jefferson Co. Metro. Govt., KY (Aa1 stable), above-average resident wealth levels, and narrow reserves and liquidity. The Aa2 further incorporates the district's above average debt burden and manageable pension liabilities.

The Aa3 lease revenue rating reflects the risk of non-appropriation of annual rental payments for debt service on the lease revenue bonds and the essential nature of the leased assets secured by a statutory mortgage lien.

The A1 enhanced rating is based on the Kentucky School District Enhancement Program (KSDE), which carries an A1 rating with a stable outlook. The program rating is available to all Kentucky school districts and the rating and outlook shadows the Commonwealth of Kentucky, which is currently Aa3 with a stable outlook.

The program is supported by the Kentucky Department of Education's (KY DOE) commitment to forward any funds available for intercept directly to the district's paying agent in the event of a pending debt service deficiency. The mechanics of the intercept program require lease rental payments to be made directly to the district's paying agent at least 10 days prior to a debt service due date. The paying agent must notify the KY DOE if payment of principal or interest has not been received three days prior to the date on which the debt service payment is due.

State oversight of the program is strong as school district operating budgets, long-term facilities plans, and debt issuances must be reviewed and approved by the KY DOE. The state's oversight is further reflected in the KY DOE's ability to access school district financials on a real time basis and a record of state intervention in underperforming schools.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not usually assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduction of debt burden and capital needs (issuer rating)

- Substantial tax base expansion (issuer rating)

- Notable increase in reserves and liquidity (issuer rating)

- Upgrade of issuer rating (lease)

- Upgrade of the KSDE programmatic rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of operating deficits and narrowing reserve levels (issuer rating)

- Material tax base contraction (issuer rating)

- Significant increase in debt burden (issuer rating)

- Downgrade of issuer rating (lease)

- Downgrade of the KSDE programmatic rating (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by annual lease rental payments from the school district, which are subject to annual appropriation. Additional bondholder security is derived from a statutory mortgage lien on the financed projects.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will be used to refund the district's outstanding School Building Revenue Bonds, Series of 2011 for positive net present value savings.

PROFILE

Oldham County School District is located in the Outer Bluegrass Region of north central Kentucky (Commonwealth of Kentucky, Aa3 stable), approximately 25 miles northeast of Louisville & Jefferson Co. Metro. Govt., KY. The district had an estimated enrollment of 12,583 for fiscal 2021, which maintained moderate growth over the past five years. The board consists of five elected members, representing individual election districts, that serve staggered four-year terms.

The Oldham County School District Finance Corporation is a non-profit corporation created by the district pursuant to Kentucky Revised Statute 162.385 to act as a municipal corporation and agency and instrumentality of the board.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

