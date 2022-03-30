Moody's assigns Aa3 to Onondaga County, NY GOs

New York, March 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Onondaga County, New York's $16.3 million General Obligation Refunding (Serial) Bonds, 2022. Moody's maintains the Aa3 issuer rating for the county as well as the Aa3 rating on the county's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. The issuer rating is equivalent to the county's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax rating (GOULT); there is no debt associated with the GOULT security. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the county's large $30 billion tax base that is anchored by the institutional presence of a number of universities and medical facilities, including Syracuse University. The education and medical sectors are major drivers of local economic activity and key employers. The long term stability and size of this base has helped to drive solid resident wealth metrics including median family incomes that are somewhat above the national median. The county's debt position and retirement costs are manageable but will continue to grow given the county' practice of annual debt issuance.

We consider the bonds being issued and the outstanding debt to be GOLT because of limitations under New York State law on property tax levy increases. The lack of distinction between the GOLT rating and the Issuer rating reflects the ability to override the property tax cap and the faith and credit pledge in support of debt service.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that reserves will remain stable and the county's long term liabilities will remain above average in the medium term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained growth of reserves and liquidity

- Material improvement of resident wealth levels- Decline in long-term liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant deterioration of the tax base

- Material erosion of liquidity and reserves- Prolonged period of revenue weakness without offsetting expenditure reductions

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds and are secured by a general obligation pledge as limited by New York State's legislative cap on property taxes (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011) as well as the pledge of its faith and credit.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will refund the county's outstanding 2012 and 2014 bonds.

PROFILE

Onondaga County is located in central New York and had an estimated population of 476,516. The city of Syracuse is in the middle of the county and is central New York State's regional hub for commercial and business activities. Multiple universities and colleges with a total of over 42,000 students are located in the county. Syracuse University (22,000+ students) is the largest and has plans for expansion. Hospitals are another key driver to the stability in the county's tax base with five of the county's largest employers in the health care industry.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christopher Yared

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One International Place

100 Oliver St Suite 1400

Boston 02110

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lauren Von Bargen

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

