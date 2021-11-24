Moody's assigns Aa3 to Oregon Health & Science University's Series 2021 A,B&C; outlook stable

New York, November 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 ratings to Oregon Health & Science University's (OHSU) proposed Series 2021 revenue bonds, consisting of: $334 million Revenue Bonds Series 2021A; $38 million Revenue Bonds Series 2021B; and $72 million Revenue Bonds Series 2021C. At this time, we are also affirming the Aa3 ratings on OHSU's outstanding rated debt. OHSU will have a total of $1.2 billion of debt outstanding following this issuance. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 reflects our expectation that OHSU will continue to improve overall operating performance per management's projections (following slightly weaker results in 2022), that liquidity will remain strong despite high levels of capital spending projected over the next several years, and that debt ratios will slowly improve over time following the Series 2021 debt issuance which will materially dilute debt measures. The Aa3 is also supported by a number of well-established organizational strengths which will continue to provide stability, including: very strong philanthropy; a very strong academic program; strong research; and very strong clinical offerings which draw admissions from across the state and from neighboring states. The University is an Oregon Public corporation and political subdivision of the state, and it is the only academic medical center in the state, which are significant drivers of its favorable competitive position. OHSU's challenges include: historically elevated debt levels which will become weaker upon issuance of the Series 2021 bonds; high levels of capital spending projected over the next several years; liquidity levels that remain below the median for the rating category despite significant recent improvements; and a very high unfunded pension liability (per Moody's calculations).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that OHSU will be able to digest its high debt load over time, that operating margins will gradually improve, and that OHSU's large expansion project will be completed without material dilution of the balance sheet.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant improvement in balance sheet and debt measures, while achieving and maintaining strong operations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to achieve operating performance targets

- Material decline in days cash on hand beyond expectations

- Additional increase in debt which further weakens debt measures

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues of the obligated group, of which OHSU is the only member. The philanthropic foundations are not part of the obligated group. The State of Oregon is not obligated on the bonds. Additional debt tests are standard. Bond covenants include a rate covenant of 1.1x debt service. Covenants related to the letters of credit and direct placements include a debt service coverage requirement of 1.25x, and minimum days cash on hand covenant of 75 days.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2021 debt offering will be used to refund certain series of debt, and to fund various projects. Total debt will increase by approximately $300 million (33%) as a result of the bond offering.

PROFILE

OHSU is an Oregon public corporation and a political subdivision of the State. It functions as the sole public academic medical center in the State of Oregon, and offers the only medical school in the state. Medical school admissions are extremely competitive (4% selectivity), and OHSU ranks 30th nationally in NIH funding. In fiscal 2021, OHSU generated approximately $3.7 billion in revenues, including over $700 million related to gifts, grants, and contracts. Clinically, OHSU is a quaternary referral center serving the entire State of Oregon. In fiscal 2021, OHSU produced a very high Medicare case mix index of 2.88 times.

