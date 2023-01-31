Moody's assigns Aa3 to P&G's floating rate notes

New York, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned Aa3 rating to the 50-year senior unsecured floating-rate notes offered by The Procter & Gamble Company ("P&G"). The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes including debt refinancing. The rating outlook is stable. The issuance is viewed to be credit positive because it improves liquidity and lengthens the company's maturity profile.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Procter & Gamble Company (The)

....Senior Unsecured Floating Rate Notes, Assigned Aa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

P&G's Aa3/Prime-1 ratings reflect the company's significant cash flow and financial flexibility. P&G benefits from a large portfolio of well-known branded consumer products with leading market shares. The portfolio, combined with the company's global distribution capabilities, provides operating stability, considerable scale, and product and geographic diversity. These strengths and a focus on strong execution will sustain P&G's market position and cash flow performance. The company benefitted from the effects of the coronavirus that forced consumers to remain home in 2020 and 2021 but still faces challenges as it cycles some of the strong demand and as cost inflation and supply chain struggles continue. P&G is also challenged by its mature and highly competitive product categories that require continual innovation to maintain growth. Price increases and cost savings programs should help offset inflationary margin pressure but trading down and loss of volume is likely in some categories as global economies slow. P&G's cash flow provides flexibility to maintain low leverage. Shareholder distributions including a sizable dividend are aggressive but the company generates considerable free cash flow.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that P&G will continue to generate meaningful free cash flow and manage shareholder distributions to maintain a conservative financial profile.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

P&G's ESG Credit Impact Score is positive (CIS-1), reflecting its positive governance considerations that more than mitigate moderately negative exposure to environmental and social risks. The main environmental and social risks for P&G stem from the company's large and complex supply chain, reliance on a large number of commodity inputs including energy, and the need to continually adapt to ongoing and future potential changes in end-consumer preferences. P&G has conservative financial policies, overall sound governance practices, good transparency as a widely held publicly traded company and an experienced and deep management team with good credibility and a long track record.

P&G's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3) with waste and pollution risks related to proper handling of manufacturing byproducts and exposure to packaging and related waste. Land, water, raw materials, and energy usage risks are present but we view carbon transition, water management and natural capital risks as neutral to low since these risks are largely offset by good business diversity and good ability to pass on rising costs to meet environmental standards and changing customer preferences to consumers. P&G has various commitments to lessen its overall impact on the environment with goals to use 100% recyclable packaging, improve its water use efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and use renewable electricity in its plants globally by 2030. P&G's manufacturing sites will cut greenhouse gas emissions in half and will purchase enough renewable electricity to power 100% of its plants. P&G's neutral to low exposure to physical climate risks is minimized by a large and global property footprint consisting of 23 manufacturing sites in 17 U.S. states, and 81 manufacturing facilities in 35 other countries. Neutral to low natural capital risks also reflect that P&G is less reliant on naturally sourced materials as a percentage of total costs than some other consumer sectors such as food, or more concentrated packaged goods companies.

Social risks are moderately negative (S-3) and mainly reflect P&G's exposure to responsible production and health & safety risks. The company must cost-effectively manage a broad supply chain that supports its diverse and global product portfolio, and responsibly source inputs such as palm oil, pulp and packaging. In addition, the company has moderately negative exposure to health and safety risks due to a large number of manufacturing facilities where proper handling of potentially harmful ingredients such as chemicals is necessary to protect employees. Customer relations risks are present but viewed as neutral to low due to the large and diverse brand portfolio. While many products are used orally or are topically in contact with skin, the risk is also somewhat less than for consumer products companies that focus on ingestible products such as food. However, the company must invest to limit exposure to risks related to product labeling, marketing, recalls, and contamination. P&G's portfolio of products including Tide, Gillette, Pampers, Crest, Swiffer and other brands also exposes the company to brand perception/ reputational risk related to these issues if not properly managed. Among social considerations, the company supports diversity and inclusion with more than 140 nationalities represented in its work force. P&G effectively adapts its product portfolio and marketing in response to changing demographics and societal trends such as aging populations.

P&G's governance is positive (G-1) reflecting its conservative financial policies, sound governance practices and an experienced and deep management team with good credibility. Low leverage and the sizable cash flow from a geographically diverse footprint and product portfolio provide considerable financial flexibility to invest to maintain its market position and strong debt service capability. While we recognize P&G's conservative financial policies, it does have somewhat aggressive shareholder returns. P&G is a widely held public company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the company maintains its strong operating profile and generates above average organic revenue and profit growth in its categories. An EBITA margin sustained above 22% and retained cash flow to net debt of at least 30% could also support an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's size, diversity, or market position declines, or margins and free cash flow contract. Ratings could also be downgraded if financial policies become more aggressive, if retained cash flow to net debt is sustained below 25% or if the EBITA margin is sustained below 20%.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Procter & Gamble Company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, manufactures and markets products in fabric and home care, baby, feminine and family care, beauty, health care, and grooming. P&G's portfolio consists of some of the most well-known consumer product brands including Tide, Gillette, Pampers, Crest, and Swiffer. The publicly traded company generates over $80 billion in annual revenues.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Linda Montag

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

