Moody's assigns Aa3 to Palm Springs USD's (CA) 2020 GO Refunding Bonds; outlook is stable

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Palm Springs Unified School District, CA's 2020 Refunding General Obligation Bonds (Federally Taxable) in the expected issuance amount of $32.0 million. Concurrently, Moody's affirms the Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation (GO) debt. The district currently has $352.3 million GO debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 GO rating reflects the district's satisfactory financial profile, sizeable tax base, below average wealth levels and a local economy concentrated in tourism. Reserves are below median levels for the rating but have been consistent, and the Aa3 rating incorporates our expectation that management will maintain balanced fiscal operations going forward. The district's debt and pension burdens are manageable, and the rating further incorporates the above-average legal strength of California school district general obligation bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Palm Springs Unified School District given its transition to online learning, relatively stable state funding in fiscal 2021, and federal emergency funding supporting operations. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus and the resulting recession continues to evolve and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. A prolonged recession could lead to protracted state funding challenges beyond the current fiscal year. If our view of the credit quality of for Palm Springs Unified School District changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will maintain its financial position by managing through the current challenging state funding environment and that its large tax base will continue to grow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained increases to reserve and liquidity levels

- Improvements in income levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material deterioration of financial profile, including reserves and liquidity

- Significant, sustained contraction in tax base

- Ongoing enrollment declines that pressure financial performance

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation offering is secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district boundaries. Riverside County rather than the district will levy, collect, and disburse the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on general obligation bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2020 Refunding GO Bonds will refinance the district's 2011 GO Refunding Bonds for debt service savings.

PROFILE

Palm Springs Unified School District comprises approximately 507 square miles in central Riverside County and includes the cities of Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Thousand Palms, most of Rancho Mirage and surrounding unincorporated portions of the County. The District currently operates fifteen elementary schools, five middle schools, four comprehensive high schools, and one continuation high school. In addition, the District has sponsored one charter school. The District's 2020-21 enrollment is approximately 21,310 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

James Kelley

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG West

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Front Street

Suite 1900

San Francisco 94111

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Helen Cregger

Additional Contact

Regional PFG West

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

