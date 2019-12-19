Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Rating Action: Moody's assigns Aa3 to Partners HealthCare System's (MA) Mass General Brigham Issue; outlook stable 19 Dec 2019 New York, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 ratings to Partners HealthCare System's (MA) $50 million Revenue Bonds, Mass General Brigham Issue, Series A-1 (2020), $223.3 million Revenue Bonds, Mass General Brigham Issue Series A-2 (2020), and $1 billion Mass General Brigham Taxable Bonds, Series 2020. The Series A-1 and A-2 bonds will be issued by the Massachusetts Development Finance Agency and the Taxable Bonds will be issued by Partners HealthCare System. Par amount of bonds is expected to be approximately $1.3 billion and bonds are expected to have a final maturity in 2060. At this time, we are affirming our Aa3 long term rating and Aa3/VMIG 1 ratings on about $3.7 billion of outstanding debt. The outlook is stable. Partners HealthCare System is the legal obligor and issuer of the taxable bonds. The system is in the process of changing its name to Mass General Brigham. RATINGS RATIONALE Assignment and affirmation of the Aa3 long term ratings reflects several key strengths including Mass General Brigham's large size and diversity of revenue sources across different locations and lines of business, the institution's excellent reputation in the clinical and research spaces, and its long track record of fundraising. Additional factors supporting the rating include adequate balance sheet measures, a seasoned management team and recent governance changes in bylaws which will further reinforce reserve powers held by the parent. Key challenges include high leverage, an expectation of moderating results in fiscal 2020, a competitive local market and newly formed and like-sized competitor and heightened regulatory scrutiny. The system is at a high point in its leverage cycle as it issues debt to take advantage of favorable interest rates in support of future capital projects and as low discount rates increase the pension liability and funding requirements. Affirmation of the short-term VMIG 1 ratings reflect adequate coverage provided by daily assets (after applying Moody's discounts) and bank facilities used to support the tender features of the affected debt. RATING OUTLOOK The stable outlook reflects our expectation financial performance will moderate in fiscal 2020, but that the provider division will achieve an operating surplus and that the insurance division will modestly improve performance. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE - Significant and sustained improvement in financial performance at the clinical and insurance divisions - Material deleveraging of direct debt and comprehensive debt liabilities - For the short-term ratings (VMIG 1): not applicable FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE - Prolonged weaker performance at the community hospitals and clinical divisions - Return to significant losses at the insurance division - Sustained capital spending in excess of available resources or inability to deleverage as planned - For the short-term ratings (VMIG 1): very material decline in liquidity, significant decline in overall credit quality, or downgrade of bank providing liquidity support LEGAL SECURITY Partners is the sole member of the following entities: Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Brigham Health (parent of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital), NSMC HealthCare, Inc. (parent of North Shore Medical Center), Newton-Wellesley Health Care System, Inc. (parent of Newton- Wellesley Hospital), Foundation of the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Inc. (MEEI), Partners Continuing Care (parent of several non-acute service providers, including the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Network), AllWays Health Partners (f/k/a Neighborhood Health Plan), Partners Medical International and Partners HealthCare International. Partners also controls Partners Community Physicians Organization which is a management services organization that supports an integrated managed care strategy and administers its physician network. MGH is the sole member of The General Hospital (commonly referred to as Massachusetts General Hospital), Cooley Dickinson Health Care Corporation, McLean HealthCare, Martha's Vineyard Hospital, Nantucket Cottage Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Health System. The parent holding company is the only obligor on Partners outstanding bonded debt. However, system debt issued by Partners is secured by unconditional guarantees of BWH and its parent, Brigham Health, and The General and its parent, MGH. These guarantees may be suspended if certain covenanted financial tests are met, but are automatically reinstated, without board approval, if the covenant tests are not maintained. Although this ratio was achieved at FYE 2002, management has stated that it does not intend to exercise this suspension right. USE OF PROCEEDS Bond proceeds will be used to refinance debt, provide reimbursement for prior capital spending, and provide funds for future capital expenditures PROFILE Partners HealthCare System is the legal name for a system based in Boston operating eleven hospitals in eastern Massachusetts and New England. The system is in the process of changing its name to Mass General Brigham. It is anchored by two highly regarded academic medical centers, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital. Partners is the largest hospital recipient of NIH funding in the country and is a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Partners also operates AllWays Health Partners (f/k/a Neighborhood Health Plan) an insurance company with Medicaid managed care and commercial plans. METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018. The principal methodology used in the short-term underlying rating was Municipal Bonds and Commercial Paper Supported by a Borrower's Self-Liquidity Methodology published in October 2019. The principal methodology used in the short-term enhanced ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. 