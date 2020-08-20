Moody's assigns Aa3 to Port of Anacortes, WA's 2020 GOLT bonds

New York, August 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Port of Anacortes, WA's $7.9 million Limited Tax General Obligation and Refunding Bonds, 2020 (Non-AMT). We maintain a Aa3 issuer rating on the port and Aa3 ratings on the port's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. Following the current offering the port will have about $10.1 million in rated GOLT debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer and GOLT ratings reflect the port's sizeable and growing tax base in the Puget Sound, healthy resident income measures and ample liquidity which will mitigate near term disruptions in operating revenue from the coronavirus pandemic. The rating also reflects an above-average tax base size with taxpayer concentration in the oil refining industry. However, this weakness is mitigated by a strong competitive position manifested by the port's current contract with Shell Puget Sound Refinery through 2023, which includes a minimum annual guarantee to ship at least 300,000 metric tons of petroleum coke annually. The rating also incorporates the port's manageable leverage and authority to levy property taxes, which we expect will provide adequate coverage of GOLT bond debt service. A large pollution remediation obligation from six contaminated sites, three of which have been remediated, is a continued weakness which we expect the port will continue to finance through insurance, state Department of Ecology grants, and cost sharing agreements with former liable parties, with minimal direct cost to the port.

The issuer rating is the equivalent of a hypothetical unlimited tax general obligation pledge. The absence of a rating distinction between the port's issuer rating and its GOLT rating reflects the strength and broadness of the full faith and credit pledge in Washington, which Moody's rates at the same level as an unlimited tax general obligation pledge.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action, and we do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Port of Anacortes. While an adverse impact of about $0.6 million is expected in fiscal 2020, as a result of lost operating revenue and additional expenses, we expect the port's ample liquidity will mitigate this near-term disruption. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the port's credit quality changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Substantial tax base expansion and diversification

-Meaningful increase in scale of operations

-Remediation of pollution obligations

-Material, sustained strengthening of liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Significant tax base contraction or loss of a major taxpayer

-Meaningful deterioration in the port's liquidity position

-Material decline in demand for services

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOLT bonds are secured by the full faith and credit of the port district within the constitutional and statutory limitations of non-voter approved debt.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the GOLT bonds will be used to refund the port's outstanding Limited Tax General Obligation Bonds 2010 for savings and finance eligible port improvements, including the A-Dock demolition & replacement project.

PROFILE

The Port of Anacortes is located in the western portion of Skagit County (Aa2) along the Puget Sound, midway between Seattle (Aaa Stable) and Vancouver, British Columbia (Aaa Stable). The port's boundaries encompass 110 square miles and include the City of Anacortes (Aa3), islands of Fidalgo, Guemes and other neighboring islands. With a natural deep-water berth, the port offers convenient shipping to the Pacific Rim, Canada and Alaska. The port is a also tourism gateway to the San Juan Islands and has one of the busiest public marina in the State of Washington, with more than 16,600 overnight stays in 2019 and a waitlist for permanent moorage of over 250 people.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

