Moody's assigns Aa3 to Provo City School District, UT's lease revenue bonds

New York, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Provo City School District, Utah's Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 in the expected par amount of $94.1 million. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds totaling $169.5 million and the Aa2 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's stable financial position and healthy reserves that are driven by sound management and conservative budgeting. Located in the Provo-Orem metropolitan area, the district benefits from a growing local economy and the stabilizing presence of Brigham Young University. Resident wealth and income levels are relatively low and reflect the significant university student population and the very low median age of residents. Enrollment has declined sharply from recent highs because of the pandemic and the district's decision to end a vendor contract for its online school. Despite this, management expects enrollment will recover to pre-pandemic levels over the next three to five years. Long-term liabilities are elevated but manageable and fixed costs are low.

The Aa2 rating assigned to the district's general obligation bonds is equivalent to the Aa2 issuer rating, based on the district's unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated to debt service.

The Aa3 rating for the district's lease revenue bonds is one notch lower than the district's Aa2 GO rating and reflects a standard legal structure that includes a pledge of base rental payments subject to annual appropriation and no debt service reserve fund. The Aa3 lease revenue rating also reflects the leased assets, a middle school and an elementary school, which we view as "more essential."

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will maintain a healthy financial profile and that enrollment will recover as risks associated with the pandemic recede.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improvement in the district's wealth and income profile

- Material reduction in leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued, significant enrollment declines

- Material weakening of reserves

- Further increase in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's lease revenue bonds are secured by a pledge by the district to make base rental payments sufficient to pay principal and interest, subject to annual appropriation. The leased assets are school buildings for Dixon Middle School and Wasatch Elementary School. The lease is governed by a master lease agreement between the Municipal Building Authority of Provo City School District as lessor, Provo City School District as lessee, and the trustee.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds from the bonds will be used to finance the rebuild of Dixon Middle School and Wasatch Elementary school. Dixon Middle School will be located on 21 acres of district-owned land and will have a 1,200 student enrollment capacity. Facilities will include a 660 seat performing arts auditorium, a 700 seat cafeteria and 2 gymnasiums. Wasatch Elementary School will be located on 12 acres of district-owned land and have an 825 student enrollment capacity.

PROFILE

Located in Utah County and coterminous with Provo City, the district covers 44 square miles and serves a population of about 116,000. Brigham Young University and its student population of nearly 35,000 is located within the district's boundaries. The district operates 13 elementary schools, two middle schools, two high schools, one online school, one preschool, one adult education institution and one transition services high school. Enrollment was 13,317 for the 2021 school year.

