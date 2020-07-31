Moody's assigns Aa3 to Rapid City, SD's sales tax bonds

New York, July 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the City of Rapid City, SD's $11.4 million Taxable Sales Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. Concurrently, Moody's maintains the Aa3 rating on the city's outstanding sales tax revenue bonds and the Aa3 issuer rating. Following the current sale, the city will have $110 million of rated sales tax revenue bonds outstanding. The outlook is stable.
The issuer rating is equivalent to the rating we would assign to bonds secured by the city's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge and is used as a reference rating for the sales tax rating.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the city's large tax base which serves as the economic hub for western South Dakota (Aaa stable), resident income levels that slightly trail the national median, healthy general fund reserves with sizeable additional funds set aside for capital, and a moderate debt and pension burden.
The Aa3 rating on the outstanding sales tax revenue bonds reflects the city's broad sales tax base, strong debt service coverage levels, stable historical revenue trends with some declines projected given the ongoing pandemic, and adequate legal provisions despite the lack of a debt service reserve fund.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. Therefore, Rapid City is not susceptible to immediate material credit risk related to coronavirus. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the city's strong revenue base will continue to support healthy reserves and ample debt service coverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Notable revenue growth leading to growth in general fund reserves (issuer rating)
- Moderation of debt burden (issuer rating)
- Strengthening of the resident income indices (issuer rating)
- Substantial and sustained increases in debt service coverage (sales tax rating)
- Strengthening of legal provisions (sales tax rating)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Substantial draws on reserves (issuer rating)
- Significant increase in debt or pension burden (issuer rating)
- Material declines in sales tax collections (sales tax rating)
- Considerable declines in debt service coverage (sales tax rating)
LEGAL SECURITY
The sales tax bonds, including the Series 2020 bonds, are payable solely from 50% of city sales tax revenues that are designated to pay for capital expenditures and debt service.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Series 2020 sales tax bonds will refund the city's Series 2013 bonds, which initially financed improvements to the city's utility facilities and streets.
PROFILE
Rapid City is the county seat of Pennington County (Aa1). The city is the second largest in South Dakota with an estimated MSA population of over 73,000. The city serves as a retail trade center for an estimated regional market of 650,000 people across western South Dakota and portions of four neighboring states.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
