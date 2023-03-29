Moody's assigns Aa3 to Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, NJ's proposed GO lease revenue bonds, affirms Aa3, VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings; outlook stable

New York, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, NJ's proposed $266 million General Obligation Lease Revenue Bonds (New Jersey Health + Life Sciences - H-1 Project), Series 2023A bonds, to be issued by the Middlesex County Improvement Authority, NJ. Concurrently, we affirmed the Aa3 issuer rating, Aa3 ratings on outstanding revenue bonds and lease revenue bonds, and VMIG 1 and P-1 short-term ratings. For fiscal 2022, Rutgers had $2.3 billion of outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the Aa3 issuer rating reflects the university's large scale of operations and critical role in the State of New Jersey's (A2 positive) educational framework as its flagship and land grant university. Favorably, university leadership continues to successfully plan and execute complex strategic initiatives, including its affiliation with RWJ Barnabas Health (Aa3 stable) and growing research profile. Over time, financial benefits from this affiliation and an increased emphasis on fundraising will grow already sizable financial reserves. Due largely to significant capital investment without material growth in debt, financial reserve growth lags peers though total cash and investments remain healthy on an absolute basis, at $2.5 billion for fiscal 2022. Challenges include somewhat thin operating margins, expected to weaken slightly in fiscal 2023 before improving, and modest flexible financial reserves relative to operating expenses. Leverage is elevated, with financial reserve coverage of adjusted debt, which includes a large long-term pension liability, weaker than peers. While state funding has increased recently, including some additional support for fringe benefits and capital investment, potential volatility in operating support remains a vulnerability.

Assignment of the Aa3 to the proposed lease revenue bonds and affirmation of Aa3 ratings on existing revenue and lease revenue bond reflect the general obligation nature of the debt.

Affirmation of the VMIG 1 short-term rating on 2009 Series G bonds incorporates the issuer rating as well as the credit quality of bank liquidity facilities and established procedures for prompt repayment in the event of a failed remarketing.

Affirmation of P-1 short-term ratings on Series A, B, C and E commercial paper is supported by the university's highly integrated treasury and investment management functions and the strength of its self-liquidity program.

Affirmation of the P-1 rating on Series D extendable commercial paper financing reflects the university's ability to access the market based on its long-term credit quality rating as well as its financial reserves.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that operating performance will remain generally balanced with steady reserves and limited debt increases beyond the proposed transaction absent growth in reserves and improved EBIDA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained, material improvement in operating performance resulting in strengthened EBIDA and debt service coverage

- Significant growth of available reserves and liquidity, providing greater financial flexibility

- Short-term debt: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Prolonged contraction of already slim operating margins leading to weakening of liquidity

- Material additional debt without compensating growth in cash and investments or EBIDA

- Decline in the State of New Jersey's credit quality or significant reduction of financial support

- Short-term debt - commercial paper backed by self-liquidity: material decline in liquidity or substantial credit deterioration of the university

- Short-term debt - extendable commercial paper: substantial credit deterioration of the university

- Short-term debt - variable rate bonds: deterioration in credit quality of the liquidity provider

LEGAL SECURITY

Rutgers' general obligation bonds, lease revenue bonds, and commercial paper are payable from all legally available revenue and fund balances. The university has covenanted that it will charge and collect tuition, fees, rents, charges and other revenues which, together with other legally available funds, will be sufficient to make all debt service payments on time and to meet all other obligations of the university.

The General Obligation Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2023 are payable by the Middlesex County Improvement Authority from payments to be made by NJ Innovation Associates Urban Renewal LLC (the LLC), a limited liability company whose sole and managing member is the New Brunswick Development Corporation, pursuant to the Indenture. The LLC will make its payments from fixed rent payable by Rutgers. Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, the LLC will pledge gross revenues, which include fixed rent payable by Rutgers to the LLC under the Master Lease Agreement, to the authority as security for the loan. The obligation of Rutgers to pay fixed rent is a direct and general obligation of Rutgers, not subject to set-off of any form, and the full faith and credit of Rutgers are irrevocably and unconditionally pledged for the payment thereof.

The LLC is expected to assign its right to collect fixed rent payments by Rutgers under the Master Lease Agreement to the Authority. In turn, the Authority is expected to assign its right to receive these payments to the trustee for the bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to fund Rutgers' portion of H-1, a 12-story innovation, research and medical educational building in New Brunswick, which is the first phase of the New Jersey Health + Life Science Exchange ("HELIX").

PROFILE

Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, is New Jersey's flagship and land grant university as well as a comprehensive research institution. Campuses are strategically located throughout the state in New Brunswick, Newark, and Camden as well as the university's academic health center, Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences. The university's full-time equivalent enrollment is almost 62,000. Annual operating revenue is over $4.5 billion.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and long-term ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. The principal methodology used in the short-term underlying ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. The principal methodology used in the short-term enhanced rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

