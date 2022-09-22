Moody's assigns Aa3 to SEPTA's Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 (Asset Improvement Program); outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority's (SEPTA) approximately $493.6 million Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 (Asset Improvement Program). Moody's has also affirmed the Aa3 rating on SEPTA's $60.6 million outstanding Public Transportation Assistance Fund revenue bonds and affirmed the A3 rating on the authority's $174.2 million outstanding capital grants receipts Bonds (GARVEEs). The outlook on all ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating on SEPTA's Asset Improvement Program (AIP) revenue bonds incorporates the strong statewide base for pledged revenues - primarily state motor vehicle sales taxes - as well as high debt service coverage, healthy liquidity from cash flow and a debt service reserve fund, and a direct transfer of revenues from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable) to the bond trustee. The rating also reflects the connection to the commonwealth's credit through its statutory dedication of state taxes to create the pledged revenues, authorization of the bond program through statute, and collection and delivery of pledged revenues. Governance is an ESG consideration and a key rating driver on this initial rating given the importance of commonwealth involvement in transit funding in general, and specifically, authorizing, collecting and delivering pledged revenues.

The Aa3 rating on SEPTA's PTAF revenue bonds incorporates the strong and diverse statewide base for pledged revenues - primarily state sales taxes and motor vehicle lease/rental fees - as well as high debt service coverage, healthy liquidity from cash flow and reserves, and a direct transfer of revenues from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to the bond trustee. The rating also reflects the connection to the commonwealth's credit through its statutory dedication of state taxes to create the pledged revenues, authorization of the bond program through statute, and collection and delivery of pledged revenues. Commonwealth statute prohibits the issuance of additional new money bonds with a claim on the dedicated revenue stream.

Because of their strong connection to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the ratings on both the AIP bonds and the PTAF bonds are constrained by the state's issuer rating.

The A3 ratings on SEPTA's Series 2020 GARVEEs (Section 5307 grants) and its Series 2017 GARVEEs (Section 5337 grants) incorporate strong debt service coverage by pledged and currently authorized federal grant revenues, the early set aside of pledged revenues in support of debt service payments, and satisfactory additional bonds tests. The ratings further incorporate credit challenges related to GARVEE bonds, including the short duration of federal funding reauthorizations, the possibility that more frequent reauthorizations could disrupt or reduce the funds available to pay the bonds, and the large structural imbalance of the federal Highway Trust Fund, which further increases programmatic risks for GARVEEs.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the revenue bonds is based on the stable outlook assigned to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's issuer rating and the expectation that coverage of annual debt service will not materially weaken.

The stable outlook on the GARVEEs incorporates the atmosphere of consistent federal funding of mass transit under existing statute.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The revenue bonds could be upgraded if the commonwealth's issuer rating is upgraded

- The GARVEEs could be upgraded with more clarity and predictability in federal transit funding or the adoption of a stronger additional bonds test

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The revenue bonds could be downgraded if the commonwealth's issuer rating is downgraded or debt service coverage declines significantly

- The GARVEEs could be downgraded with a lengthy interruption in the flow of federal transit grants or an indication of a reduced federal role in transit funding

LEGAL SECURITY

SEPTA's AIP revenue bonds are payable from its share of statewide motor vehicle sales taxes and other fees that are distributed to the statutorily authorized Asset Improvement Program from the state's Public Transportation Trust Fund (PTTF). Under state law, the commonwealth deposits certain statewide tax revenue into the PTTF to fund mass transit systems across the state. Funds in the PTTF are continuously appropriated to PennDOT, subject only to annual gubernatorial approval, to fund public transportation programs including the AIP. State law allocates 69.4% of those funds to SEPTA, which has directed the state treasurer and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to deposit its allocation directly with the bond trustee. The bonds also benefit from a debt service reserve funded at the standard lesser of three test, and a 1.5x additional bonds test.

SEPTA, PennDOT and the treasurer will enter into agreements confirming multi-year AIP funding for debt service and governing the timing of payments to the authority and trustee. Under the agreement, SEPTA will provide PennDOT and the treasurer with a final debt service schedule, PennDOT will provide an annual requisition to the treasurer to transfer funds directly to the trustee. The indenture requires that, commencing August 1 of each year, all AIP revenue allocated to SEPTA be deposited with the trustee until the trustee has set aside an amount sufficient to accommodate the total amount of debt service owed in the fiscal year. The trustee makes interest payments on December 1, and principal and interest payments on June 1 of each fiscal year. Until the trustee has set aside funds for both of these payments, it does not release AIP revenue to SEPTA.

SEPTA's PTAF revenue bonds are payable from its share of statewide sales taxes that are distributed from Pennsylvania's Public Transportation Assistance Fund (PTAF). Under state law, the commonwealth deposits certain revenue into the PTAF and distributes funds from the PTAF to mass transit systems across the state. SEPTA has directed the state treasurer and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to deposit its share of PTAF revenues directly with the bond trustee.

The indenture requires that, commencing March 1 of each year, all PTAF revenue allocated to SEPTA be deposited with the trustee until the trustee has set aside an amount sufficient to accommodate the total amount of debt service owed in the forthcoming fiscal year that starts July 1. The trustee makes interest payments on September 1, and principal and interest payments on March 1 of each fiscal year. Until the trustee has set aside funds for both of these payments, it does not release PTAF revenue to SEPTA.

SEPTA's Series 2020 GARVEEs are secured by the authority's receipt of federal transit grants received under Section 5307 or any successor program.

SEPTA's Series 2017 GARVEEs are secured by the authority's receipt of federal transit grants received under Section 5337 or any successor program.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will fund various capital improvement projects across the system, including but not limited to, state of good repair initiatives and vehicle replacement for trolley modernization for its commuter rail, subway and elevated train lines.

PROFILE

SEPTA provides public bus, light rail, commuter rail and subway service in the City of Philadelphia (A2 stable) and the surrounding region. In fiscal 2021, it provided 106 million passenger trips. The authority is an instrumentality of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

