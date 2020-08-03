Moody's assigns Aa3 to SFID No. 1 of Turlock USD, CA's 2020 GO Bonds

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the School Facilities Improvement District No. 1 (SFID No. 1) of the Turlock Unified School District, CA (district) $14.7 million General Obligation Bonds of School Facilities Improvement District No. 1 of the Turlock Unified School District (Stanislaus County and Merced County, California) Election of 2016, Series 2020. We maintain Aa3 ratings on SFID No. 1's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds, affecting about $42.4 million rated debt. We also maintain Aa3 ratings on the district's outstanding GOULT bonds, affecting about $44.1 million rated debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 ratings reflect the district's and SFID No. 1's respective well sized assessed valuations that we expect will continue to expand and remain consistent with the rating level. The ratings are also driven by the overall district's strong financial position, which we expect will remain healthy given management's conservative budgeting and a relatively stable enrollment trend. Below average resident wealth measures are also incorporated and reflect the local economy's moderate industry concentration in agriculture. The ratings also consider the district's and SFID No. 1's manageable outstanding debt burdens and the overall district's moderate pension burden. The above average legal strength of California school district general obligation (GO) bonds is also reflected in the ratings.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district or SFID No.1, especially in light of the district's strong reserves and liquidity, which will mitigate disruptions from delayed state aid disbursements in fiscal 2021. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district or SFID No. 1 changes, we will update the respective rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Significant assessed valuation growth

-Meaningful improvement in resident wealth levels

-Maintaining reserves and liquidity at levels consistent with current strong balances

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Significant contraction of assessed valuation

-Consecutive structural imbalance leading to a meaningful deterioration of reserves

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the USD and SFID boundaries, respectively. Debt service on the rated debt is secured by the district's voter-approved unlimited property tax pledge. The county rather than the district will levy, collect, and disburse the property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on general obligation bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020 bonds will be used to finance various improvements to school facilities within SFID No. 1, including the construction and renovation of classrooms, HVAC upgrades, and various campus security and safety upgrades.

PROFILE

Turlock Unified School District was established in 2004 upon the unification of Turlock Joint Elementary School District and Turlock Joint Union High School District. The district encompasses 100 square miles, approximately 98% of which is located in Stanislaus County, with the remaining portion in Merced County (Aa3 Stable).

The territory covered by the district includes the City of Turlock (A1) and unincorporated area, with a population of about 86,280 people. The district provides education to about 13,900 students in transitional kindergarten through twelfth grade, as well as additional students in adult education and a charter school.

School Facilities Improvement District No. 1 of the Turlock Unified School District was established in 2006 for the purpose of holding a bond election within the boundaries of SFID No. 1. The formation of SFID No. 1 allows the district to finance school capital improvements from ad valorem taxes levied only against property located within the boundaries of SFID No. 1, which consists of all of the territory of the former Turlock Joint Elementary School District. SFID No. 1 encompasses 30 square miles, including the City of Turlock, and has no legal authority beyond the issuance of approved bonds.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

