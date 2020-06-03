Moody's assigns Aa3 to Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District, UT's lease revenue refunding bonds

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa3 rating to the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District, Utah's $7.7 million Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. Moody's maintains an Aa2 issuer rating on the district and Aa3 ratings on the district's $8.5 million in outstanding lease revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the strength of the underlying tax base and economy of the district's service area, which covers Salt Lake City (Aaa stable), as well as a strong financial profile. The rating takes into consideration the district's small scale of operations and elevated debt liabilities relative to the size of its operations. Pension and OPEB liabilities are modest and manageable.

The Aa3 lease revenue rating reflects the maintenance of a one-notch distinction for bonds secured by a pledge of annual appropriation payments for an asset we deem essential to the operations of the district, as well as the moderate legal structure of the bonds, which do not have a debt service reserve.

The coronavirus pandemic has had little impact on the district's operations or revenue, which are primarily derived from stable property taxes. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district. However, the situation surrounding the coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook is stable. Although the district's financial position is extraordinarily strong, we expect future capital plans will result in either a substantial draw-down in cash, an increase in borrowing, or some combination.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material reduction in the district's fixed costs, primarily lease revenue bond payments

- Material reduction in the district's financial leverage relative to its operating revenues, primarily lease revenue bond payments

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Failure by the district to make appropriate adjustments to manage its relatively high debt service payments

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by base rental payments under a master lease structure between the district and the Local Building Authority of the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District. The base rental payments are subject to annual appropriation. Given the essential nature of the leased asset (which includes the various buildings constructed from proceeds from the 2017 and 2018 lease revenue bonds and used by the district for its operations), Moody's views the likelihood of nonappropriation as remote. In the event of nonappropriation, the district must immediately vacate the property if the nonappropriation is not cured by the district within a reasonable time. The bonds do not have a debt service reserve, which is a credit weakness.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refinance for savings the district's outstanding 2018 lease revenue bonds.

PROFILE

The district provides mosquito abatement services within the boundaries of Salt Lake City, Utah.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

William Oh

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG West

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Front Street

Suite 1900

San Francisco 94111

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Helen Cregger

Additional Contact

Regional PFG West

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

