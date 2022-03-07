Moody's assigns Aa3 to San Gabriel USD, CA's GOULT bonds

New York, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 ratings to San Gabriel Unified School District, CA's Election of 2008 General Obligation Bonds, Series D and 2022 General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Federally Taxable). The bonds will be issued in the expected par amounts of $5.5 million and $35 million, respectively. Moody's maintains Aa3 ratings on the district's $72.5 million in outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. Moody's also maintains an A1 issuer rating on the district. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating reflects the district's satisfactory financial position, supported by conservative budgeting practices. Enhanced by its location ten miles east of the City of Los Angeles (Aa2 stable) resident wealth and income measures exceed averages, although higher housing costs and the largely built-out nature of the district have contributed to ongoing enrollment declines. The rating also incorporates the district's elevated long-term liabilities and fixed costs that will remain manageable given no plans for additional borrowing.

The Aa3 rating on the GOULT bonds is one notch higher than the issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are usually not assigned to local government credits with this amount of outstanding debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reversal of enrollment declines

- Material and sustained improvement to reserves and liquidity

- Significant strengthening of resident wealth and income measures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to manage declining enrollment

- Deterioration of reserves or liquidity

- Growth in long-term liabilities or fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable) on behalf of the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series D GOULT bonds represent the fourth and final issuance of a $65.1 million authorization approved by district voters in 2008. Following the current issuance, the district will have no remaining unissued GOULT authorization. Bond proceeds will fund modernization projects at Wilson Elementary School.

The 2022 GOULT refunding bonds will advance refund approximately $27.7 million in outstanding bonds for net present value savings with no extension of debt service payments.

PROFILE

Located ten miles east of the City of Los Angeles, San Gabriel USD serves students in the City of San Gabriel and the surrounding area. The district operates five elementary schools, one middle school, one high school and one continuation high school, serving an estimated enrollment of 4,688 as of fiscal 2022.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

