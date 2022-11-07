Moody's assigns Aa3 to Santa Ana USD, CA's GOULT; outlook stable

New York, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 underlying rating to Santa Ana Unified School District, CA's General Obligation Bonds, 2018 Election, 2022 Series C in the expected par amount of approximately $92.0 million. Moody's maintained the Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and the A1 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt an debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. Post issuance, the district will have approximately $566.4 million in debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A1 issuer rating reflects the district's healthy financial position that will likely moderate but remain satisfactory for the rating category. The rating also considers average resident income levels, solid property wealth and enrollment trends that will remain negative moving forward. The district's elevated long-term liabilities and modest fixed costs will remain manageable.
The Aa3 rating on the GOULT bonds is one notch higher than the issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's financial position will remain sound and adequate for the current rating level, despite planned draw-downs of one-time funds within the outlook period, supported by management's commitment to aligning ongoing revenue with ongoing expenditures.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Improved resident income and wealth levels
- Sizable and sustained increase in reserves
- Significant reduction in leverage
- Improved enrollment trend
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Inability to manage declining enrollment
- Deterioration of reserves
- Growth of leverage beyond current expectations
LEGAL SECURITY
The GOULT bonds are general obligations of the district, paid from its levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate and amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Orange County (Aa1 stable) on behalf of the district.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Bond proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition, construction, furnishing and equipping of district facilities, and to pay costs of issuance.
PROFILE
The district is located in northern Orange County and serves residents across the Cities of Santa Ana, Irvine, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Orange, Tustin and adjacent unincorporated areas. The district's enrollment for fiscal 2022 was 41,831.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021
