Moody's assigns Aa3 to State University of New York's series 2021 dormitory bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to State University of New York's (SUNY) proposed State University of New York Dormitory Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2021A (Federally Taxable). We are also assigning Aa3 ratings to SUNY's potential issuances of State University of New York Dormitory Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2021B and State University of New York Dormitory Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2021C in connection with the planned tender and exchange by invitation from series 2015A/B. The total amount of the three tranches is estimated to be $341 million. The proposed bonds will be issued through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) with an expected final maturity in 2045. Moody's maintains a Aa2 issuer rating, Aa2 ratings on the Dormitory Facilities Lease Revenue Bonds and Aa3 ratings on SUNY's outstanding Dormitory Facilities Revenue Bonds. Total debt under these two programs, combined with the state supported SUNY Educational Facilities program is approximately $13 billion as of fiscal 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and maintenance of the Dormitory Facilities Revenue Bonds' Aa3 rating reflects the underlying credit fundamentals of SUNY, as well as a consideration of the limited pledge supporting the Dormitory Facilities Revenue Bonds. The maintenance of the Aa2 issuer rating reflects the general credit profile of the university including its importance to the State of New York (Aa2 positive) and alignment with the state's education and economic development initiatives. The Aa2 rating on the Dormitory Facilities Lease Revenue Bonds (to be refinanced in conjunction with series 2021A) reflects the broad pledge of the SUNY system.

The university's large and diversified scale of operations of $12 billion in operating revenue, combined with nearly $8 billion of cash and investments at June 30, 2021, provide stability to its operating model. The system has excellent strategic positioning as the dominant provider of higher education in New York with strong state support and favorable tuition pricing. The system's financial leverage is substantial with fiscal 2021 total debt of $13 billion, although the state pays approximately 75% of debt service, aiding debt affordability. Another credit challenge for SUNY is its exposure to patient care revenue which opens the university to revenue and operating pressures from regulatory and government payer changes. SUNY has growing patient care revenue exposure through four academic medical centers with a challenging payer mix.

The university has managed through operational and financial challenges related to the coronavirus outbreak with improved operating performance including an EBIDA margin of 13.7% in fiscal 2021. Results were boosted through debt service relief provided by an earlier refinancing of debt service payments in fiscal 2021 and 2022, federal relief funding for both the university and its hospitals, and recovery in elective procedures at hospitals in part reflecting pent up demand. Fiscal 2022 will remain challenged by reduced enrollment and uncertainty of further pandemic related impacts on the hospitals including increasing labor costs. The varied market roles of the owned hospitals, along with federal relief, provide stability in the near term as it manages through the pandemic.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that SUNY's operating performance will remain stable as its academic and healthcare enterprises continue to face some uncertainty with regard to the coronavirus pandemic. While the university may experience some variability in state funding, we expect it will continue to receive overall strong state support for operations and capital, and continue to balance operating performance. It also incorporates the system's ability to manage the risks associated with its health care enterprise, produce sufficient debt service coverage on the dormitory bonds, and maintain generally stable liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial growth in unrestricted liquidity and operating cash flow

- Sustained growth in total cash and investments combined with limited debt increase

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material deterioration of operating performance at the health centers

- Weakened state support for operations, debt service, or post-retirement benefits

- Deterioration in dormitory system net revenue performance in support of related debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

The Dormitory Facilities Revenue Bonds are payable solely from the dormitory rents, fees and charges (Dormitory Facilities Revenues), which have been assigned by SUNY to DASNY pursuant to enabling legislation enacted in March 2013. The dormitory rents, fees and charges, as collected, are payable to a special DASNY fund held by the State's Commissioner of Taxation and Finance (T&F Fund). The Dormitory Facilities Revenue Bonds are issued under the 2013 revenue bond resolution and are payable, without the requirement of a state appropriation, solely from and secured by the Dormitory Facilities Revenues deposited into the T&F Fund. The fund is pledged to the payment of the Dormitory Facilities Revenue Bonds, subject only to a senior pledge for payment of DASNY's prior resolution Dormitory Facilities Lease Revenue Bonds. There is a sum sufficient rate maintenance requirement and an additional bonds test requiring 1.20x coverage of pro forma maximum annual debt service by the net Dormitory Facilities Revenues for each of the two prior fiscal years. Ample coverage in fiscal 2021 (27x) and forecast for 2022 reflects lower debt service requirements due to the earlier refunding. In fiscal 2020 coverage from the Dormitory Facilities Revenues of $572 million was 1.3x.

Security for the prior resolution Dormitory Facilities Lease Revenue Bonds is provided by the Dormitory Facilities Revenues and accumulated surpluses of the SUNY dormitory facilities, as well as all other legally available funds of SUNY. Pursuant to the 2013 revenue bond resolution, DASNY has covenanted not to issue any additional Dormitory Facilities Lease Revenue Bonds and the amount of senior debt is anticipated to be completely refunded with the current borrowing.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series 2021A Bonds will be used to advance refund all scheduled principal and interest of SUNY'S currently outstanding Lease Revenue Bonds as well as certain maturities of Dormitory Facilities Revenue bonds, series 2013A, Series 2015A, series 2015B and series 2017A and to pay costs of issuance. SUNY is also considering issuing series 2021B and 2021C to purchase tendered bonds by invitation from series 2015A/B. Any such purchase will be funded by DASNY from a portion of the proceeds of the series 2021B to tender such bonds for purchase or to exchange such bonds for the Series 2021C.

PROFILE

Established in 1948, SUNY enrolls around 200,000 full-time equivalent students at the state operated campuses. The SUNY system is comprised of a wide array of institutions located across the state that vary in size, have unique missions, and serve diverse student populations. These include four-year University Colleges, technology colleges, and four University Centers (Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, and Stony Brook), which specialize in undergraduate education, research, and advanced graduate and professional degree offerings. There are also four academic medical centers, three of which include owned hospitals

