Moody's assigns Aa3 to State of Alaska's General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A; outlook negative

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aa3 to the State of Alaska's planned issuance of $88.9 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The state's credit profile is supported by an ability to fund operations to a significant extent from investment earnings generated by the approximately $65 billion Alaska Permanent Fund. In recent years the state has relied increasingly on the Permanent Fund's Earnings Reserve Account (ERA) to fund its operating expenses, compensating for greatly diminished oil revenue. The state's capacity to generate available reserves held in the ERA to fund operations will offset its continued high economic and revenue vulnerability to its North Slope-based oil production industry, as well as its comparatively large unfunded pension burden.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the State of Alaska. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the state changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The state's negative outlook reflects the risk of deterioration of financial metrics or governance practices particularly if political paralysis impedes policymakers from agreeing on effective approaches to the state's key credit challenges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Demonstration of ability to fund operations from recurring resources even during economic downturns

- Reduction in unfunded pension liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Persistent operating imbalances that deplete financial reserves

- Budgetary commitments that cast doubt on state's ability to use investment income to fund state operating needs

- Significant worsening of unfunded pension liability

LEGAL SECURITY

Alaska's general obligation bonds are backed by the state's full faith, credit and resources. The bonds are issued under a constitutional provision that requires authorization by both a public vote and legislation. The authorizing legislation, called the State Transportation Bond Act, was approved by voters on November 6, 2012.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will generate estimated proceeds of $110.6 million, including premium amount. Net proceeds will be placed in the 2012 State Transportation Project Fund to help pay for a broad range of projects under the legislation. The largest projects include expansion of the Port of Anchorage, reconstruction of a portion of the Glenn Highway, and extension of Alaska Railroad Corporation rail lines connecting Matanuska-Susitna Borough to two destinations (Port MacKenzie and Bogard Road).

PROFILE

Although Alaska is by far the largest state in terms of area - double the size of Texas - its economy is comparatively small, ranking 46th among states based on its $55.4 billion gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019. It also is among the least populous: Alaska's 2019 population - 731,545 - ranked 48th, according to US Census Bureau estimates. The state is among the richest in natural resources, with large amounts of oil and natural gas, as well as deposits of gold, zinc, lead and copper.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US States and Territories published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1084466. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

