Moody's assigns Aa3 to TSMC's proposed USD senior unsecured notes

Hong Kong, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by TSMC Global Ltd. -- a wholly owned subsidiary of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC, Aa3 stable) -- and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by TSMC.

The rating outlook is stable.

TSMC will use the proceeds from the proposed notes for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"TSMC's Aa3 rating is supported by its leadership in technology in the secularly growing application processor market for smart devices. As a leading foundry service provider, the company is well positioned to extend its technological edge in both advanced nodes and in its repertoire of intellectual property technologies to cater to rising performance requirements," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The rating is also supported by the company's open and independent business model, which has resulted in many long-term customer relationships and has helped it gain new customers. Its strong economies of scale have enabled TSMC to achieve the highest profit margin in the industry, minimize cash flow volatility, and preserve the ability to continue investing even through downturns.

The rating considers the company's prudent financial management with a strong net cash position and low debt leverage. These features translate into a strong capital structure with ample financial buffer for business expansion, shareholder returns, and potential M&A activity.

However, the Aa3 rating is constrained by the capital-intensive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry. TSMC has to incur significant levels of capital expenditure to fund continuous technological development and meet rising demand from both existing and new customers.

The proposed notes will improve TSMC's already strong liquidity and debt maturity profile without substantially impacting its credit metrics, because the increase in debt will be offset by higher earnings and a stronger net cash position.

Moody's estimates TSMC's revenue will grow 21% to NTD1.29 trillion ($44.0 billion) in 2020 and 7.5% in 2021. TSMC's solid revenue growth will be driven by strong demand in its smartphone, high-performance computing (HPC) and Internet of Things (IoT) segments and for its 7nm and 5nm chips, which were introduced ahead of its competitors and have gained significant market share as the most advanced nodes in the industry.

Moody's also estimates the company's adjusted EBITDA margin will improve to 67.0%-68.0% in 2020 and 2021 from 63.7% in 2019, as a higher gross margin from strong revenue growth will lead to a higher capacity utilization rate.

Moody's expects that the company will maintain a strong net cash position over the next two years. Its strong free cash flow generation and prudent investment strategy will allow the company to further enhance its net cash position, with its adjusted net cash position set to increase to NTD340 billion in 2021 from NTD253 billion in 2019.

Moody's also expects that adjusted debt/EBITDA will increase to 0.5x over the next two years from 0.3x in 2019, driven by higher debt, including the proposed bond issuance, to build its cash reserve, which will be used to weather the difficult economic environment and to invest in future growth. This will partially offset by higher earnings. These strong financial metrics position TSMC appropriately in the Aa3 rating category.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, TSMC is a publicly listed entity and has a diversified shareholder base, with no single shareholder owning 10% or more of TSMC's total outstanding shares. The company also has a balanced board composition, featuring six independent directors out of ten board members.

Despite the capital-intensive nature of the semiconductor industry, TSMC has a long track record of a prudent investment strategy, as reflected by low leverage, strong liquidity, and a strong net cash position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that TSMC will maintain its leading position in the pure foundry market. Moody's also expects the company to maintain its technology leadership, strong and broad product offerings, manufacturing excellence, ability to smoothly migrate to more advanced technology nodes, financial prudence, and solid net cash position.

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term because the company's rating is already at the same level as that of Taiwan, Government of (Aa3 stable). The company conducts most of its operations and activities in Taiwan.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) TSMC experiences a consistent decline in market share, (2) it records a sustained erosion in profitability, (3) its balance-sheet liquidity decreases, or (4) the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy that weakens its credit profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Industry published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is a dedicated IC foundry business, founded in 1987. It manufactures products for various platforms, covering a variety of smartphone, high performance computing, Internet of Things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics segments. The total capacity of the manufacturing facilities managed by TSMC, including its subsidiaries and joint ventures, is around 13 million 12-inch equivalent wafers per year in January 2020.

TSMC's total sales revenue for 2019 reached a new high at $34.6 billion. The company is headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, and has account management and engineering service offices in China, Europe, India, Japan, North America, and South Korea.

