Moody's assigns Aa3 to TSMC's proposed USD senior unsecured notes

Hong Kong, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa3 rating to the proposed senior
unsecured notes to be issued by TSMC Global Ltd. -- a wholly
owned subsidiary of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC,
Aa3 stable) -- and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
TSMC.
The rating outlook is stable.
TSMC will use the proceeds from the proposed notes for general corporate
purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"TSMC's Aa3 rating is supported by its leadership in technology
in the secularly growing application processor market for smart devices.
As a leading foundry service provider, the company is well positioned
to extend its technological edge in both advanced nodes and in its repertoire
of intellectual property technologies to cater to rising performance requirements,"
says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
The rating is also supported by the company's open and independent business
model, which has resulted in many long-term customer relationships
and has helped it gain new customers. Its strong economies of scale
have enabled TSMC to achieve the highest profit margin in the industry,
minimize cash flow volatility, and preserve the ability to continue
investing even through downturns.
The rating considers the company's prudent financial management with a
strong net cash position and low debt leverage. These features
translate into a strong capital structure with ample financial buffer
for business expansion, shareholder returns, and potential
M&A activity.
However, the Aa3 rating is constrained by the capital-intensive
and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry. TSMC has to
incur significant levels of capital expenditure to fund continuous technological
development and meet rising demand from both existing and new customers.
The proposed notes will improve TSMC's already strong liquidity and debt
maturity profile without substantially impacting its credit metrics,
because the increase in debt will be offset by higher earnings and a stronger
net cash position.
Moody's estimates TSMC's revenue will grow 21% to NTD1.29
trillion ($44.0 billion) in 2020 and 7.5%
in 2021. TSMC's solid revenue growth will be driven by strong demand
in its smartphone, high-performance computing (HPC) and Internet
of Things (IoT) segments and for its 7nm and 5nm chips, which were
introduced ahead of its competitors and have gained significant market
share as the most advanced nodes in the industry.
Moody's also estimates the company's adjusted EBITDA margin will
improve to 67.0%-68.0% in 2020 and
2021 from 63.7% in 2019, as a higher gross margin
from strong revenue growth will lead to a higher capacity utilization
rate.
Moody's expects that the company will maintain a strong net cash
position over the next two years. Its strong free cash flow generation
and prudent investment strategy will allow the company to further enhance
its net cash position, with its adjusted net cash position set to
increase to NTD340 billion in 2021 from NTD253 billion in 2019.
Moody's also expects that adjusted debt/EBITDA will increase to
0.5x over the next two years from 0.3x in 2019, driven
by higher debt, including the proposed bond issuance, to build
its cash reserve, which will be used to weather the difficult economic
environment and to invest in future growth. This will partially
offset by higher earnings. These strong financial metrics position
TSMC appropriately in the Aa3 rating category.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations,
TSMC is a publicly listed entity and has a diversified shareholder base,
with no single shareholder owning 10% or more of TSMC's total
outstanding shares. The company also has a balanced board composition,
featuring six independent directors out of ten board members.
Despite the capital-intensive nature of the semiconductor industry,
TSMC has a long track record of a prudent investment strategy, as
reflected by low leverage, strong liquidity, and a strong
net cash position.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that TSMC will maintain
its leading position in the pure foundry market. Moody's
also expects the company to maintain its technology leadership,
strong and broad product offerings, manufacturing excellence,
ability to smoothly migrate to more advanced technology nodes, financial
prudence, and solid net cash position.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term because the company's rating is
already at the same level as that of Taiwan, Government of (Aa3
stable). The company conducts most of its operations and activities
in Taiwan.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) TSMC experiences a consistent
decline in market share, (2) it records a sustained erosion in profitability,
(3) its balance-sheet liquidity decreases, or (4) the company
adopts a more aggressive financial policy that weakens its credit profile.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Industry
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is a dedicated IC foundry
business, founded in 1987. It manufactures products for various
platforms, covering a variety of smartphone, high performance
computing, Internet of Things, automotive, and digital
consumer electronics segments. The total capacity of the manufacturing
facilities managed by TSMC, including its subsidiaries and joint
ventures, is around 13 million 12-inch equivalent wafers
per year in January 2020.
TSMC's total sales revenue for 2019 reached a new high at $34.6
billion. The company is headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park,
Taiwan, and has account management and engineering service offices
in China, Europe, India, Japan, North America,
and South Korea.
