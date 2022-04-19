Moody's assigns Aa3 to TSMC's proposed shelf takedown

Hong Kong, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a senior unsecured rating of Aa3 to the proposed notes takedowns under the $8 billion shelf registration of TSMC Arizona Corporation -- a wholly owned subsidiary of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC, Aa3 stable). The shelf will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by TSMC.

The rating outlook is stable.

TSMC will use the proceeds from the proposed issuance for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The proposed issuance will improve TSMC's already strong liquidity and debt maturity profile without substantially affecting its credit metrics. This is because the debt increase will be offset by higher earnings and a strong net cash position," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"TSMC's Aa3 rating is supported by its technological leadership in the growing application processor market for smart devices. As a leading foundry service provider, the company is well positioned to extend its technological edge in advanced nodes and its suite of intellectual property technologies to cater to rising performance requirements," adds Lu.

The rating is also supported by the company's open and independent business model because TSMC focuses on manufacturing its customers' designs and does not develop its own chipset or compete with its customers. This model has resulted in many long-term customer relationships and attracted new customers.

The rating also considers TSMC's strong economies of scale, which have enabled it to achieve the highest profit margin in the industry, minimize cash flow volatility, and continue investing even through downturns.

TSMC has prudent financial management with a strong net cash position and low debt leverage. These features translate into a strong capital structure with ample financial buffer for business expansion, shareholder returns, and potential merger and acquisition activity.

However, the Aa3 rating is constrained by the capital-intensive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry. TSMC has to incur significant capital expenditure to fund continuous technological development and meet rising demand from existing and new customers.

Moody's estimates TSMC's revenue will grow by about 25% to NTD1.98 trillion in 2022. TSMC's solid revenue growth will be supported by strong demand for its advanced nodes (7-nanometer chips and below), especially for its 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer chips, which were introduced ahead of its competitors and have gained significant market share as the most advanced nodes in the industry.

5G wireless technology-related and high-performance computing-related applications will drive semiconductor content enrichment, increasing demand for TSMC's advanced technologies.

Moody's also estimates that the company's adjusted EBITDA margin will remain relatively stable at about 68% in 2022, driven by continued strong efforts on cost and expense controls.

Moody's expects the company to maintain a strong net cash position over the next two years, which will provide it with a strong buffer against industry cyclicality and allow for business expansion. Its strong earnings growth will partially fund its capital expenditure, with its adjusted net cash position set to decrease to NTD138 billion in 2022 from NTD424 billion in 2021.

Moody's also expects TSMC's adjusted debt/EBITDA to decrease to 0.6x over the next two years from 0.7x in 2021, driven by higher earnings. This will partially be offset by higher debt, including the proposed issuance, to build its cash reserve to support its operations and invest in growth. These strong financial metrics position TSMC appropriately in the Aa3 rating category.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that TSMC will maintain its leading position in the pure foundry market. Moody's also expects the company to maintain its technology leadership, strong and broad product offerings, manufacturing excellence, ability to smoothly migrate to more advanced technology nodes, financial prudence and solid net cash position.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if TSMC improves its free cash flow generation while the company maintains a solid net cash position to provide a strong financial buffer; and the rating of the Government of Taiwan, China (Aa3 positive) is upgraded because the company conducts most of its operations and activities in Taiwan.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) TSMC's market share declines consistently, (2) its profitability erodes persistently such that its adjusted EBITDA margin falls below 55%-60% on a sustained basis, (3) its balance-sheet liquidity decreases, or (4) the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy that weakens its credit profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductors published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is a dedicated integrated circuit (IC) foundry business, founded in 1987. It manufactures products for various platforms, covering a variety of smartphone, high performance computing, Internet of Things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics segments. The total capacity of the manufacturing facilities managed by TSMC, including its subsidiaries and joint ventures, was around 12 million to 13 million 12-inch equivalent wafers per year in 2020.

TSMC's total sales revenue reached a new high at NTD1.59 trillion in 2021. The company is headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, and has customer support, account management and engineering services through offices in China, Europe, North America, Japan, and Korea.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Chenyi Lu

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

