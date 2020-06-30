Moody's assigns Aa3 to Tallahassee (City of) FL Electric Enterprise's $90.6 million Series 2020 refunding bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Tallahassee (City of) FL Electric Enterprise's $90.6 million Energy System Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2020. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating for Tallahassee (City of) FL Electric Enterprise considers the utility's sound cost recovery framework, which allows for annual automatic base rate increases, in addition to fuel and purchased power cost adjustments. The utility benefits from its monopoly position serving the Tallahassee service area, which is anchored by stable state government, healthcare and university employment. The utility system has competitive electric rates and a history of adjusting rates to ensure that the debt service coverage ratio remains stable with a consistently strong liquidity position. These positive credit attributes are tempered by the lack of fuel diversity as the utility is nearly totally reliant on natural-gas fired generation, which exposes the utility and its customers to natural gas price volatility. To date, the utility has successfully managed this risk. Also, the utility does not have a debt service reserve fund for several debt series and pays general fund transfers (GFTs) to the city at above national average levels.

With respect to the current coronavirus crisis, we view the risk to be manageable for the utility sector, including Tallahassee (City of) FL Electric Enterprise. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Tallahassee (City of) FL Electric Enterprise. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation for steady financial metrics given the automatic CPI base rate increases and timely cost recovery. The outlook also assumes the continued successful management of the utility's fuel hedging and power procurement program.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Diversification of the generation mix while managing gas price volatility exposure

- A sustained increase in debt service coverage above 2.0x, on a post transfer basis

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A decline in debt service coverage below 1.5x, on a post transfer basis

- Days cash on hand below 150 days on a sustained basis

- Rates become notably uncompetitive

- A prolonged forced outage at one of the key generating units, Purdom Unit 8 or Hopkins Unit 2, which collectively provide two-thirds of power supply

- A sustained increase in general fund transfers as a percentage of utility operating revenue

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the net revenues of the energy system, which includes the utility's electric and gas systems. The rate covenant requires the utility to set rates so that annual revenues are sufficient to cover both operating expenses and debt service by 1.0 times, and 1.3 times when including internal cash reserves. The utility may issue additional bonds if an independent certified public accountant confirms that for any 12 consecutive months out of the last 24 months, net revenues have been at least 1.0 times the debt service requirement on all outstanding and proposed bonds and net revenues including available cash funds have been at least 1.3 times the debt service requirement on all outstanding and proposed bonds.

The debt service reserve fund (DSRF) requirement varies by bond series. The Series 2010B, 2010C, 2015, 2017 and 2018 bonds represent roughly 87% of total debt outstanding and do not have a DSRF. The remaining bonds have reserve requirements equal to the lesser of the standard 3-prong test. The reserve requirement is satisfied with cash for the Series 2010 and 2010A bonds. The lack of fully funded one year debt service reserve fund is partially mitigated by the high levels of internally held cash liquidity. The rate covenant, additional bonds test, and DSRF requirement are relatively weaker than other public power utilities, but the utility has consistently exceeded these thresholds and is expected to continue in the future.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Refund Series 2010, 2010A and 2010C Energy System Revenue Bonds. Additionally, to pay issuance costs.

PROFILE

Tallahassee (City of) FL owns, operates and maintains the electric system, which provides electric generation, transmission and distribution, to a service area located within Leon (County of) FL. In addition, Tallahassee (City of) FL owns, operates and maintains a natural gas distribution system to a service area within Leon (County of) FL and a portion of two adjacent counties. The bonds are secured by the net revenues of the energy system, which includes both electric and gas revenues. The electric system supplied energy to 123,075 customers for FY 2019 in an area approximately 221 square miles. The natural gas distribution system provided firm and interruptible gas service to 32,074 customers for FY 2019 within the Tallahassee city limits, in addition to surrounding areas. The system has two main pipeline suppliers, Southern Natural Gas Company and Florida Gas Transmission Company, LLC under two long-term contracts. The system has 930 miles of gas lines.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

