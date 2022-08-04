Moody's assigns Aa3 to Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority, NY's $400 million General Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A; outlook stable

New York, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Aa3 rating to the Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority, NY's (TBTA) approximate $400 million General Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned Aa3 senior lien rating reflects the essentiality of the TBTA's facilities to the New York City metropolitan region and its historically strong financial metrics and demonstrated rebound through economic downturns and shocks like the recent pandemic. The TBTA's tolls are set at a level to generate a surplus for transit operations, which provides a pledged cushion to bondholders before the annual transfer of excess cashflow to its parent, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

Traffic continued to recover in 2021 as vehicle crossings increased by 21.8% to 308.3 million crossings in 2021. With the increase in traffic, 2021 traffic was approximately 94% below the record of 329.4 million vehicle crossings recorded in 2019 prior to the pandemic. Owing to the April 11, 2021 toll rate increase along with the introduction of a new Mid-Tier Toll Rate, toll revenues in 2021 exceeded pre-pandemic 2019 levels by almost 5%, two years ahead of previous expectations. This strong toll revenue rebound resulted in a similar rebound in financial metrics to quite strong levels with Moody's calculated debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) of 2.98x and 2.54x on a senior and total basis reaching levels not seen in 15 years. The strong revenue growth also resulted in the lowest leverage level seen in at least the last two decades with a Moody's calculated 4.45x total adjusted debt to operating revenues ratio in 2021. Liquidity is also at peak levels with over two years of days cash on hand maintained for the last two fiscal years. While we expect these strong financial metrics to moderate after the current year, we also expect them to remain strong.

These strong financial metrics balance the credit risk associated with the TBTA's fiscal relationship with the MTA. Under the MTA's organization structure, the TBTA has an open flow of funds after the pledge of net revenues to its bondholders. After the payment of O&M, debt service and deposits to the Necessary Reconstruction Fund, annual surpluses are transferred to the MTA under statutory requirement to support transit and commuter operations. Additionally, the MTA has the ability to manage cash across all of its component units; therefore, the TBTA's liquidity is available for use by its parent and vice versa. This risk has been mitigated through the pandemic by the material level of support the MTA has received from the federal and state governments. Though it doesn't eliminate the possibility that the MTA could use the TBTA's liquidity to support mass transit operations in the future, these infusions of cash reduce the potential need for the TBTA to provide additional cashflow support to the MTA for a few more years. Further, while not expected, the possibility also exists that the MTA could use the TBTA's credit to finance mass transit as it is empowered to issue toll revenue-backed debt for transit/commuter capital projects, which last occurred in 2008.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the TBTA will continue to ensure financial metrics remain strong with Moody's calculated total DSCRs exceeding 2.0x, Moody's adjusted debt to operating revenues remaining below 5.0x and liquidity levels remaining above 600 days cash on hand. The stable outlook also reflects the stable credit profile of the MTA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- MTA's long-term credit profile improves

- Clarity on the amount of future debt versus cashflow needed to fund long-term capital requirements for both the TBTA and MTA while reducing leverage to maintain a Moody's adjusted debt to operating revenue ratio below 3.5x - Sustained improvement and a commitment to maintaining strong financial metrics with a Moody's calculated total DSCR exceeding 2.25x and liquidity levels remaining above two years of days cash on hand

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A material decline in the MTA's liquidity position and overall credit quality, increasing the potential that the TBTA revenues or debt capacity are tapped to support the broader organization

- Declines in Moody's calculated financial metrics for a sustained period of time with Moody's calculated total DSCR remaining below 1.5x, Moody's adjusted debt to operating revenues remaining above 7.0x and/or liquidity levels remaining below 400 days cash on hand.

LEGAL SECURITY

Senior lien general revenue bonds are secured by a first lien on net revenues of bridges and tunnels; subordinate lien bonds are secured by a second lien on net revenues. The bonds do not benefit from a debt service reserve fund. There is a rate covenant that requires net revenues to be maintained at 1.25x annual debt service for senior lien debt and a strong additional bonds test that requires net revenues to be 1.40x the maximum annual debt service on outstanding and planned bonds if the bonds are issued for something other than to keep the facilities in good operating condition.

The TBTA receives its revenues from all tolls, rates, fees, charges, rents, proceeds of use and occupancy insurance on any portion of its tunnels, bridges, and other facilities, including the net revenues of the Battery Parking Garage. The TBTA issues debt obligations to finance the capital costs of its facilities. The TBTA's surplus amounts are transferred to the MTA to fund transit and commuter operations and finance capital projects.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A Bonds will be used to fund bridge and tunnel projects in the MTA Bridges and Tunnels approved Capital Program and to pay certain costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority (TBTA), or MTA Bridges and Tunnels, is a public benefit corporation (a corporate entity separate and apart from the state) without any power of taxation. The TBTA is empowered to construct and operate toll bridges and tunnels and other public facilities in New York City.

The TBTA's facilities include the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge (formerly the Triborough Bridge), the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge, the Throgs Neck Bridge, the Henry Hudson Bridge, the Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge, the Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge, the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel, and the Queens Midtown Tunnel.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60219. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

