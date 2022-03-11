Moody's assigns Aa3 to UConn GO bonds supported by State of Connecticut; outlook stable

New York, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the University of Connecticut, CT's $220 million General Obligation Bonds, 2022 Series A. The outlook is stable. The bonds are expected to price March 28 and 29 (retail) and March 30 (institutional) and close April 13.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating is derived from the strong legal security provided by the State of Connecticut's (Aa3 stable) commitment to pay debt service through the UConn 2000 program; pursuant to that commitment, amounts sufficient to pay debt service are deemed appropriated from the general fund without need for any additional legislative action. Because of the lack of appropriation risk and the state's strong commitment to pay debt service, we rate the bonds at the same level as the state's general obligation bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

Connecticut's outlook is stable, reflecting high level of budgetary reserves and the state's strong provisions to promote fiscal discipline, which include bolstering funding of its pension system, improving liquidity and requiring GAAP-based budgeting.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- State GO rating upgrade

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- State GO rating downgrade

- Failure of the state to abide by its commitment to pay debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

The UConn 2000 program is an arrangement between the University of Connecticut and the State of Connecticut pursuant to state statute and a master indenture dated November 1, 1995. The current offering of bonds is secured by a pledge of and lien upon the state debt service commitment, which is defined by the UConn 2000 Act as the state's commitment to pay an amount sufficient to make full and timely debt service. Payments are deemed appropriated from the state's general fund and do not require annual legislative action. The act directs the state treasurer to deposit payments into the debt service fund held by the trustee of the bonds. Although the legislature may exercise its power to change the statute, we view the state to have made a long-term commitment to continue to service the bonds as a priority item of its general fund. The UConn 2000 program has been amended, expanded and extended since it was first adopted in 1995 and authorization for additional issuances is currently set to expire in 2027.

Although the bonds are general obligations of the University of Connecticut, the university expects to rely on the receipts of the pledged state debt service commitment and does not plan to budget other revenues for bond repayment. The university would have very limited ongoing ability to assume responsibility for payment on the general obligation bonds, given the magnitude of annual debt service relative to its existing revenue base.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2022 Series A bonds will be used to fund projects authorized by the state legislature to modernize, rehabilitate and expand the physical plant of the University of Connecticut.

PROFILE

The State of Connecticut has a population of 3.56 million people located in the coastal northeastern US, bordered by Rhode Island (Aa2 stable), Massachusetts (Aa1 stable) and New York (Aa2 positive) with 618 miles of shoreline, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The state has a large and diverse economy with a gross state product of $280.9 billion in 2020. It is the wealthiest state in the country with per capita income of nearly 134% of the US average.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1298498. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

