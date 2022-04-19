Moody's assigns Aa3 to University of California's Medical Center Pooled Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 ratings to University of California's (UC) proposed approximately $1.2 billion of Medical Center Pooled Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series P and approximately $1.8 billion of Medical Center Pooled Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series Q (Taxable). The Series P and Q bonds have a final maturity in 2052 and 2062, respectively. The university had approximately $29 billion of debt outstanding as of June 30, 2021. The outlook is stable.

We maintain Aa2 issuer and long-term ratings on the university's General Revenue Bonds (GRB), Recovery Zone Economic Development Bonds, and Sanford Consortium Bonds (guaranteed by UC). We also maintain Aa3 ratings on Limited Project Revenue Bond (LPRBs), and outstanding Medical Center Pooled Revenue Bonds. The outlook is stable. Additionally, we maintain Aa2/VMIG 1, Aa3/VMIG 1 and P-1 short-term ratings on the university's outstanding variable rate demand bonds and commercial paper notes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Maintenance of the Aa2 issuer rating reflects UC's exceptional strategic position as a globally recognized comprehensive academic, medical and research institution with substantial scale and wealth. The system benefits from strong oversight and management, including in the areas of operating efficiencies, collaboration across the medical centers, debt and capital planning, and addressing of long-term post-employment benefit liabilities. While the pandemic has caused operational disruption, the financial impact has been manageable to date and reflects the strengths of UCs core business lines - education, research, healthcare, and fundraising.

The university has substantial capital plans that, while funded by diverse sources, will likely involve a substantial amount of new debt over the next decade. A rapidly expanding UC Health, enrollment growth initiatives and significant research activity across multiple campuses call for significant investments. The university currently has the financial and market strength to absorb the proposed debt plans, which include the proposed issuance.

UC's key credit challenges include its significant and rising pension liabilities, which further constrain the university's leverage profile, and substantial exposure to healthcare operations. While currently performing well and accretive to university cash flow, healthcare operations have potential for greater volatility. Additionally, as previously mentioned above, the expansive and complex multi-campus system has significant capital needs that require continuous investment.

The assignment and maintenance of the Aa3 ratings on the Medical Center Pooled Revenue Bonds is anchored by the Aa2 issuer rating, but also considers a more limited gross revenue pledge of the academic medical centers as well as the more limited financial reserves of the health system. While subject to differing business risks, the medical centers maintain a generally favorable strategic position and positive operating performance, with increasing alignment as a system of its geographically dispersed major medical facilities.

The maintenance of the Aa2 rated General Revenue Bonds reflects the broader nature of the pledge, largely capturing the full strength of the university and its Aa2 issuer rating.

The maintenance of the Aa3 to the Limited Project Revenue Bonds incorporates the university's overall credits strengths that are incorporated into the Aa2 issuer rating, but takes into account a narrower revenue pledge that still provides strong debt service coverage.

The maintenance of the ratings on the Sanford Consortium Revenue Bonds (Aa2) and Recovery Zone Economic Development Bonds (Aa2) are similarly anchored by the issuer rating of the university. The ratings factor in distinctions in pledged revenue streams and individual legal and other security provisions.

The P-1 commercial paper rating and the VMIG 1 ratings for the variable rate debt additionally incorporate the university's advanced treasury management and substantial internal liquidity. Liquidity is closely managed as the university supports its $1 billion of outstanding daily and weekly variable rate demand debt (as of December 31, 2021) and commercial paper through self-liquidity. The university had $10.3 billion of Moody's discounted daily liquidity as of December 31, 2021 which, combined with $700 million of revolving credit agreements with two banks, more than sufficiently covers daily resets of demand obligations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that forthcoming capital plans will be well paced without significantly altering the university's leverage profile. It also incorporates general maintenance of unrestricted liquidity and a return to surplus operations in fiscal 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Evidence of ability to sustain strengthening EBIDA to support growing leverage

- Ability to identify funding sources for, and manage the pace of, significant identified capital needs - Continued successful execution of enterprise wide growth plans- Maintenance of pension funding target

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Capital borrowing that significantly outpaces financial resource and EBIDA growth and weakens the overall leverage profile

- Sustained weakening of university-wide operating performance - Extended period of market weakness leading to sizable investment underperformance that materially impacts operating revenue and pension funding- Consistently weak coverage of demand debt from self-liquidity or inability to align necessary financial resources in the event of a failed remarketing (short-term ratings)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Medical Center Pooled Revenue Bonds (MCPRBs), rated one notch below the General Revenue Bonds (GRBs), reflects a narrower and less diversified source of revenue as compared with the GRBs. The bonds are secured by a pledge and lien on Medical Center revenue, which amounts to $15.8 billion in fiscal 2021.

The General Revenue Bonds are the broadest pledge of the university. The bonds are secured by a pledge and lien on gross student tuition and fees, indirect cost recovery from grants and contracts, net sales and service revenue, net educational and auxiliary revenue, unrestricted investment income and a portion of state appropriations. UC reported $16.8 billion of pledged General Revenues for fiscal 2021, down from $18.1 billion from the prior year, primarily the result of pandemic-driven disruption to auxiliary revenue.

Other bonds rated on parity with the GRBs are Recovery Zone Economic Development Bonds and Sanford Consortium Project Revenue Bonds where the university has either provided the General Revenue pledge or unconditionally guaranteed payment of any debt service shortfall on a pre-default basis and with sufficient notifications to provide for timely payment.

The Limited Project Revenue Bonds and The California Infrastructure and Economic Development lease backed Revenue Bonds (UCSF Neurosciences Project and UCSF 2130 Third Street) are also rated one notch below the GRBs and reflects narrower and less diversified sources of revenue, which in the case of the LPRBs, and similar to the MCPRBs, primarily reflects the operations of individual enterprises.

The LPRBs are secured by the gross revenues generated by the projects. The pledged revenues also include any other revenues, receipts, income or miscellaneous funds designated by The Regents for the payment of principal of and interest on the bonds. There is a 1.1x rate covenant and no debt service reserve fund. In fiscal 2021, pledged revenues provided 1.6x maximum annual debt service coverage. Although UC has the right to remove projects from the pledge, we do not believe the university would take any actions to significantly impair bondholder security given the reliance on market access to meet funding requirements of the substantial capital program.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the 2022 Series P and Q bonds will primarily be used to pay the costs of various capital projects across the medical center campuses. Approximately $400 million of proceeds will be used for working capital purposes. Proceeds will also be used to pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The University of California, chartered in 1868, is a public university system with 10 campuses, six medical schools and five academic medical centers. UC is the largest US public university system in terms of revenue, with $40 billion of operating revenue in fiscal 2021 and full-time equivalent enrollment (FTE) of 272,500 for fall 2021. UC has a significant and highly regarded research component with over $5 billion of direct expenditures in fiscal 2021. Federal and private funding accounts for three-quarters of revenues supporting these research expenditures, inclusive of UC's operation of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory for the Department of Energy as well as their joint operation of two other national labs for DOE.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

