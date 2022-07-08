Moody's assigns Aa3 to University of Montana's revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, July 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 to University of Montana's (UMT) upcoming proposed sale of $60 million in General Revenue Bonds, Series 2022. Concurrently, we have affirmed the Aa3 issuer and revenue bond ratings on $145 million in outstanding parity debt. The rating considers another $12 million in unrated debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Aa3 issuer rating is based on University of Montana's (UMT) strong brand, supported by its land grant status in the State of Montana (issuer rating Aa1 stable), sponsored research enterprise, and solid student demand, demonstrated by stable to growing enrollment after a decade of declines. Total cash and investments are adequate and provide over 1x coverage of annual operating expenses. EBIDA margins are weaker than peer medians and typically range from 5-8%, with slightly better performance expected in fiscal 2022 and beyond. The university is focused on rightsizing its budget through a focused enrollment strategy and cost containment measures. State appropriations have remained steady throughout the pandemic and are expected to increase modestly in coming years. Inclusive of the current issuance, the university's debt profile, relative to wealth and revenue, is leveraged relative to peers. Favorably, even with an increase in debt service, annual debt service coverage is projected to remain healthy. UMT has no additional borrowing plans. Also incorporated in the rating is a competitive recruiting environment for students, consistent state funding that includes capital support, and solid philanthropy.

The Aa3 revenue bond rating incorporates the relatively broad revenue pledge and sound debt service coverage from pledged revenues.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued solid student demand, which drives improved EBIDA margins, and Moody's calculated debt service coverage of at least 2x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained strengthening of operating performance

- Growth in wealth and liquidity in line with other Aa-rated institutions - Additional enrollment growth and increased net tuition revenue - Reduced leverage relative to both wealth and EBIDA margins

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to maintain at least stable operating performance (relative to fiscal 2021) and debt service coverage above 2x (Moody's calculations)

- Material declines in wealth and liquidity - Enrollment declines or inability to grow net tuition revenue - Material increases to the debt burden absent corresponding improvement in EBIDA margins and financial reserve growth

LEGAL SECURITY

UMT's bonds are secured by a first lien on pledged revenues consisting of: (i) Auxiliary Facilities Gross Pledged Revenues remaining after certain related charges for payment of Operation and Maintenance Expenses other than General Administrative Assessments; (ii) all unrestricted revenues of the University not constituting Auxiliary Facilities Gross Pledged Revenues; and (iii) Land Grant Income and Indirect Cost Recovery Payments relating to Research Contracts. Pledged Revenues exclude revenues from (i) tuition charges; (ii) associated student activities fees which are under the direct control of student associations; (iii) proceeds of the levy of any general (ad valorem) property taxes; and (iv) grants

or appropriations from the State Legislature. The pledge does not include tuition revenues. Pledged fiscal 2021 net revenues of $58 million provide pro forma annual debt service ($11.5 million) coverage of 5x.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the sale of the Series 2022 Bonds will be used to fund capital projects and pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The University of Montana system includes the flagship University of Montana mountain campus in Missoula, Montana Tech-University of Montana in Butte, The University of Montana Western in Dillon and the two-year Helena College-University of Montana in Helena. Three additional two-year campuses in Missoula, Hamilton and Butte provides additional economies of scale. The UMT system reported $424 million of operating revenue in fiscal 2021. The UMT system reported around 11,600 FTE students in fall 2021 (fiscal 2022).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

