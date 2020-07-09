Moody's assigns Aa3 to Vermilion Local School District, OH's $14.1 million certificates of participation

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa3 rating to Vermilion Local School District, OH's $14.1 million Certificates of Participation (Vermilion Local School District, Erie and Lorain Counties, Ohio School Facilities Project), Series 2020. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the district's Aa2 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating as well as the Aa3 rating assigned to previously issued certificates of participation (COPs). Following the current issuance, the district will have a total of $3.2 million of outstanding GOULT debt and $14.8 million of outstanding COPs.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The district's Aa2 GOULT rating reflects its moderately-sized tax base located along Lake Erie in north-central Ohio (Aa1 stable). Additionally factored are the district's robust operating fund balance and liquidity, along with its history of voter support for new and renewed operating levies. Our credit view also incorporates the district's slightly below average resident income indices, modestly decreasing student enrollment, and moderate long-term leverage of outstanding debt and post-retirement benefit liabilities.

The Aa3 rating on the district's COPs is notched once below the district's GOULT rating to incorporate the annual risk of non-appropriation, but also reflects the essentiality of the pledged asset and satisfactory legal structure. Debt proceeds are used to finance improvements to the district's facilities, which are pledged as collateral against the certificates.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Vermilion Local School District. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The economic impact of the coronavirus has been felt broadly across the state, leading to significant decreases to the state's revenue collections. We anticipate funding reductions to the state's K-12 sector in upcoming fiscal 2021, the degree of which is currently uncertain. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant tax base expansion coupled with a strengthening of resident incomes

-Moderation to the district's debt or pension burdens

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material tax base contraction or diminished socioeconomic characteristics

-Sustained narrowing of operating fund balance or liquidity

-Pronounced increase to the district's debt or pension burdens

LEGAL SECURITY

Outstanding GOULT bonds are secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge and authorization to levy a dedicated property tax that is unlimited as to rate or amount.

The district's outstanding and Series 2020 COPs are secured by lease payments made by the district, pursuant to lease agreements and subject to annual appropriation by the Board of Education.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020 certificates will be used to currently refund outstanding callable maturities of the district's Series 2012 Certificates of Participation.

PROFILE

The Vermilion Local School District covers portions of Erie (Aa2) and Lorain (Aa2) Counties in north-central Ohio along the southern shore of Lake Erie. The district serves parts of the Cities of Vermilion (A1) and Lorain (Baa2 positive), as well a portion of three neighboring townships. The district offers preK-12th grade education at its three school facilities, and had an enrollment of 1,861 students for the 2019-2020 school year.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

