Moody's assigns Aa3 to Wake Forest University's (NC) Series 2021 bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Wake Forest University's proposed $125 million Taxable Bonds, Series 2021. The bonds have a final maturity in 2051. Concurrently, we have affirmed the Aa3 rating on parity debt. The university has approximately $683 million of total debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa3 rating reflects the university's strong market profile as a private, medium-sized research university with increasing enrollment. WFU maintains highly regarded undergraduate and graduate programs with strong student demand, which affords additional pricing power and will support further net tuition revenue growth. The university's growing wealth base is sizeable at nearly $2.2 billion and provides for good financial flexibility, although reserves relative to expenses remains modest, including 240 monthly days cash on hand. Additional growth is aided by the university's strong fundraising record. Wake Forest University Health Sciences (WFUHS) adds to the university's large scale of operations, but also introduces organizational complexity and has weighed on the university's consolidated operating performance which remains weak compared to similarly-rated peers. Favorably, the university projects overall improved operating performance in fiscal 2021 with management's cost containment efforts and federal relief funding helping to mitigate impacts from the coronavirus pandemic. Leverage, inclusive of the proposed Series 2021 bonds will remain manageable, with fiscal 2020 spendable cash and investments to debt over 2x and pro forma debt to revenue of 0.5x.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for ongoing revenue growth aided by strong student demand, contributing to consistently positive operating performance. The outlook also reflects expectations for continued growth in wealth supported by strong donor support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained strengthening of strategic position, evidenced by successful execution of health science expansion and further strengthening of student demand and philanthropy

- Material growth in unrestricted and spendable financial reserves relative to operations

- Significantly improved and sustained stronger operating performance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of consolidated university-wide operating performance, either due to weakening of performance of the Reynolda campus or WFUHS

- Decline in unrestricted liquidity, which is already low relative to peers of similar credit quality

- Material increase in leverage, absent growth in reserves or improvement in operating performance

- Difficulties executing on proposed material expansion of the health science profile, leading to realization of operational, financial, or reputational risks

LEGAL SECURITY

The university's anticipated Series 2021 and outstanding rated bonds are unsecured general obligations of Wake Forest University. The Reynolda Campus, the primary academic unit of the university, provides the funds for repayment of the bonds. Wake Forest University Health Sciences (WFUHS), a distinct nonprofit corporation whose sole member is Wake Forest University, has separately secured debt. Wake Forest University is not obligated, nor are its assets or revenues pledged for repayment of WFUHS debt.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the university's anticipated Series 2021 bonds will be used to repay a portion of the university's current line of credit, finance renovations to several existing student residence halls, fund a portion of other future capital projects, pay capitalized interest and pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Wake Forest University is comprised of two primary components. The Reynolda Campus includes the College of Arts Sciences as well as Schools of Law, Business, Divinity, and the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. Wake Forest University Health Sciences (WFUHS) was created in 2002 and includes the university's School of Medicine and the School of Medicine's research enterprise. The Reynolda House, Inc., which is reported as an operating unit of Reynolda Campus, oversees an historic home, its art collection and programs.

While WFUHS and Reynolda House, Inc. are organizations run by separate boards, they are effectively subsidiaries because the university has control over their boards' composition. By history and management practice, the operating budgets and capital planning of the Reynolda Campus and WFUHS remain significantly separate, and the debt is separately secured. The Reynolda House division has no long term debt.

Wake Forest University enrolled a total of 8,509 full-time equivalent (FTE) students in fall 2020 and generated approximately $1.7 billion in operating revenue in fiscal 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

