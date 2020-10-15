Moody's assigns Aa3 to Washington State University, WA's Series 2020A & 2020B bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Washington State University, WA's proposed $136 million General Revenue Refunding Bonds, 2020A (Taxable) and $13.6 million General Revenue Bonds, 2020B (Taxable). Concurrently, we have affirmed the university's Aa3 issuer rating and Aa3 rating on the university's outstanding revenue bonds. This action affects approximately $529 million of outstanding rated debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa3 ratings reflects the university's excellent strategic positioning, including its role as the land-grant university and second largest public university in the state of Washington. Total enrollment remains strong, although fall 2020 enrollment softened slightly due to the coronavirus, but remains in line with previous years. We regard the coronavirus as a social risk within our ESG framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety. In line with management's multi-year fiscal plan, WSU successfully improved its annual operating performance through fiscal 2020, although effects of the coronavirus will weaken operating performance in fiscal 2021. The university currently projects use of approximately $54 million in reserves to offset lost revenues in fiscal 2021 primarily tied to the university's move to an online fall semester, with minimal on-campus housing offered to students as well as expected declines in athletic revenue.

While the university's total wealth remains sizeable, with over $1.3 billion in total cash and investments as of June 30, 2019, the majority of this wealth remains permanently restricted, leaving WSU with more limited spendable cash and investments coverage of debt and operations. Additionally, WSU's unrestricted liquidity remains low relative to Aa3-rated peers, and will weaken further as the university plans to draw on unrestricted reserves to support operations in fiscal 2021 given coronavirus-related revenue shortfalls.

The Aa3 rating for the General Revenue Bonds reflect the broad pool of revenues available for the payment of debt service. The affirmation of the Aa3 rating for the Student Fee Bonds, and Trust and Building Fee Revenue Bonds reflects the essentiality of the projects with mandatory student fees and pledged revenues providing adequate debt service coverage.

The affirmation of the Aa3 Housing and Dining System Bonds reflects adequate debt service coverage from net revenues through fiscal 2020. Although the university projects for a material decline in net revenues during fiscal 2021 due to minimal number of students in university-owned residence halls this fall semester, WSU plans to use reserves to ensure timely payment of principal and interest. Net revenues and debt service coverage on the Housing and Dining System Revenue Bonds should rebound to adequate levels as effects of the pandemic subside and the university reopens its residence halls.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations for the university's student demand to remain strong and for operating performance, though weakened in fiscal 2021 due to coronavirus impacts, will improve beginning in fiscal 2022. While current university budget plans call for some use of liquidity in fiscal 2021, the stable outlook includes expectations of ending fiscal 2021 with at least 70 monthly days cash on hand combined with plans to rebuild reserves.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant growth in liquidity and flexible reserves relative to debt and expenses

- Sustained revenue growth at a pace that exceeds expenses

- Stronger annual operating performance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained weakening of liquidity beyond fiscal 2021

- Inability to improve operating performance beginning in fiscal 2022

- Material reduction in state appropriations

LEGAL SECURITY

General Revenue Bonds are payable from general revenues of the university, defined as all non-appropriated income, revenues, including available system revenues. Available system revenues includes all revenues of the various systems, less operating expenses and net of debt service payments on outstanding system obligations to which revenues have been pledged. In fiscal 2019, General Revenues total $372 million, up approximately 10.5% since fiscal 2015.

Trust and Building Fee Revenue (TBFR) bonds are secured by a mandatory student building fee, distributions from WSU's permanent endowment, and income from lease agreements on trust lands. All trust land revenues and one half of the university's annual building fee revenues are deposited into the university's bond retirement account, Fund 347, which is pledged to the bonds. In the event that there is an insufficient amount in Fund 347, WSU is required to deposit the remaining half of the building fee revenues from the university's building account into Fund 347. There is currently a reserve requirement to maintain at least three years of debt service within Fund 347. In fiscal 2019, net revenues provided 3.7x coverage of fiscal 2019 annual debt service.

Housing and Dining Bonds are secured by net revenues of the housing and dining system. These bonds include a rate covenant of 1.25x. If net revenues are insufficient in a given year to meet the rate covenant, the university will retain a consultant to make recommendations as to the operations or rates of the system. If the university engages with a consultant and net revenues are still insufficient to meet the rate covenant, it shall not be considered an event of default, unless net revenues fall below the rate covenant for two consecutive years. In fiscal 2019, net revenues provided 3x coverage of fiscal 2019 debt service.

Student Fee Revenue Bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues derived primarily from a mandatory student fee (CUB Renewal Fee) assessed on Pullman campus students, bookstore lease revenues and other operating income of the CUB, and contributions from services and activities (S&A fees) assessed on all WSU students. The bonds also have recourse to the broader pool of student activity fees if required to meet debt service requirements. Despite the university adopting a remote delivery model for fall 2020, the student fee that supports these bonds was still charged. In fiscal 2019, net revenues provided 2x coverage of annual debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the General Revenue Refunding Bonds, 2020A (Taxable) will be used to refund the university's outstanding General Revenue Bonds, Series 2012, General Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2013, General Revenue Bonds, Series 2014, and the Housing and Dining System Revenue Bonds, Series 2010, and to pay the costs of issuance.

Proceeds from the General Revenue Bonds, 2020B (Taxable) will be provide funds to the university equal to the savings generated by the refinancing through the Series 2020A bonds and pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Washington State University, the state's land-grant university, maintains a statewide presence through five campus locations, online programs, and a network of research and educational extension centers. The university's main campus is in Pullman, while the Spokane campus is the university's health science and research campus, and includes the college of medicine. WSU is a member of the Pacific Athletic Conference (PAC-12). As of fall 2019, the university enrolled approximately 25,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) students, and generated $1.1 billion in operating revenue in fiscal 2019.

