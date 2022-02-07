Moody's assigns Aa3 to Washoe County SD, NV's Ser. 2022A & B GOLT bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 ratings to Washoe County School District, Nevada's General Obligation (Limited Tax) School Improvement Bonds (Additionally Secured by Pledged Revenues), Series 2022A and General Obligation (Limited Tax) Refunding Bonds, Series 2022B in the expected amounts of $49.2 million and $63.9 million, respectively. Moody's maintains Aa3 ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds and a Aa3 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post issuance, the district will have approximately $1.3 billion of total debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects an exceptionally large, growing and diversifying economy, with just above average resident income, strong full value per capita and stable enrollment trends. While the coronavirus pandemic negatively affected enrollment in fiscal 2021, a rebound has already been realized in fiscal 2022. The district's healthy and steadily improving reserves are supported by strong management after previous years of structural imbalance. The district's elevated leverage and above-average fixed costs remain long-term credit challenges.

The Aa3 GOLT rating is equivalent to the district's issuer rating as well as the strength of the GOLT pledge in Nevada. The absence of a rating distinction between the district's issuer and GOLT ratings reflects the strength of the full faith and credit pledge in Nevada, which Moody's rates at the same level as the issuer ratings of local governments in the state.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the district's financial position will be maintained, resulting in continued operating flexibility. The stable outlook also reflects the likelihood that the district's economy and resident income levels will continue to grow and diversify.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material, sustained improvement in the district's reserves

- Significant continued economic diversification and improved resident income

- Material decrease in total leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increase in total leverage

- Material drawdown in reserves, especially if not met by subsequent expense reductions to maintain to a balanced budget

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2022A and 2022B bonds are secured by the full faith and credit of the district within the constitutional and statutory limitations for overlapping operating and debt service levies. The 2022A bonds also benefit from the additionally pledged revenue of the 0.54% countywide WC-1 sales and use tax.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the 2022A bonds will be used to construct a new Career Technical Academy. Proceeds from the 2022B bonds will refund the 2012A and 2012C Bonds for savings.

PROFILE

Washoe County School District is coterminous with Washoe County (Aa2 stable) and serves a population of approximately 450,486 in northern Nevada (Aa1 stable), including the cities of Reno (A1 stable) and Sparks (A2). The district serves approximately 62,000 students in fiscal 2021 and is the second largest in the state.

