Moody's assigns Aa3 to Wichita State University's, KS Series 2020P bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Wichita State University's, KS proposed $80 million of Revenue Bonds, Series 2020P (Wichita State University Projects) to be issued through the Kansas Development Finance Authority. The fixed-rate bonds have an expected final maturity in fiscal 2050. We also maintain Aa3 ratings on about $101 million of outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and maintenance of Wichita State University's (WSU) Aa3 reflect its regionally important role as a large provider of public higher education with close ties to the Aa2-rated state of Kansas. It serves as an important regional economic driver with about 16,000 headcount students and substantial research activity. An affordable tuition pricing structure, diverse program mix, and extensive applied learning opportunities aid prospects for continued steady student demand despite competitive market conditions. Further, very good revenue diversity, including favorable financial support from the state, contribute to the longer-term stability of the operating model. Finally, even after incorporating the Series 2020P bonds, financial leverage remains manageable with spendable cash and investments to pro forma debt of 1.2x.

The university will manage through the operational and financial disruption created by the coronavirus due to its effective financial stewardship provided by university leadership and the governor-appointed Board of Regents. Still, WSU's already thin operating performance will remain constrained through at least fiscal 2021. Operating cash flow margins for fiscal 2020 are expected to be in-line with the 7.7% margin for fiscal 2019. While some contraction could transpire for fiscal 2021, the magnitude of weakening will be tempered by leadership's articulated strategy to adjust operations in the event revenue declines materialize. In addition, unrestricted liquidity covers just 82 days of expenses, which is considerably weaker than Aa3-rated peer medians. Favorably, we expect absolute unrestricted monthly liquidity to hold stable in the current fiscal year, although prospects for near-term improvement are unlikely.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for WSU reflects its ability to adjust to the disruption in Moody's base case macroeconomic scenario due to its steady student demand, good scale, and effective expense management. However, should downside risks accelerate, the rating or outlook could be negatively impacted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Enhancement of strategic positioning evidenced by increasing enrollment diversity and further growth of research and philanthropy

- Sustainably stronger earned revenue growth leading to materially improved operating cash flow margins

- Substantial increase in wealth and liquidity, strengthening coverage of debt and operations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Escalation of downside risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic

- Significant deterioration in operating performance or debt affordability

- Inability to maintain relatively stable monthly days cash on hand

- Sustained decline in financial support from the state

LEGAL SECURITY

While there are various legal and structural considerations of the different securities, all bonds are ultimately secured by a general revenue pledge of the university, excluding restricted revenue. Restricted revenues include fees, funds and revenues restricted to use other than payment of debt service on the bonds by enactment of the Kansas Legislature, the Board of Regents or the university. Pledged revenue are projected by the university to be around $150 million for fiscal 2020, which is down just slightly from fiscal 2019.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the proposed Series 2020P bonds will be used to finance a portion of the costs of a new business hall, purchase two residence halls located on university owned land and currently accounted for as operating leases, and refund outstanding Series 2012A bonds for economic savings.

PROFILE

Wichita State University is a large public university located in Kansas' most populous city. Originally established in 1895, WSU is today a part of the state system of higher education under the control and supervision of the Kansas Board of Regents. WSU has a large research enterprise and offers a comprehensive menu of undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs. In fall 2019, it served more than 16,000 headcount students and generated operating revenue of $338 million.

