Moody's assigns Aa3 to Worcester, MA's GOLT bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the City of Worcester, MA's General Obligation Municipal Purpose Loan of 2023 Bonds with an approximate par amount of $94.6 million. Moody's maintains the city's Aa3 issuer rating and Aa3 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. Post issuance, the city will have about $961 million in outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the city's large and diverse local economy. Worcester is the second largest city in New England and is anchored by multiple healthcare and higher education institutions that mitigate the regional economic growth rate, which has trailed the nation over the past five years. While the city's resident income is below average, full value per capita is more robust and has strengthened over the past decade because of significant tax base growth. The financial position is stable with satisfactory reserves and liquidity that are bolstered by strong fiscal management, formal policies and conservative budgeting. The city's leverage is above average for the rating category but manageable because the fixed-costs ratio is only moderate.

The Aa3 GOLT rating is placed at the same level as the issuer rating because of the city's full faith and credit pledge. The city also has the ability to override the tax levy limit under Proposition 2 1/2.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the economy will remain stable given a strong development pipeline and labor force metrics that will continue to support a growing tax base. The outlook also incorporates the expectation that strong fiscal management will maintain balanced operations and focus on addressing large unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Increase in the available fund balance and liquidity ratios

- Decline in leverage as a percent of revenue - Strengthening of resident income and wealth metrics

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Increase in leverage as a percent of revenue

- Trend of operating deficits leading to reduced reserves and liquidity - Significant decline in economic metrics

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by the city's full faith and credit general obligation limited tax pledge given that the debt service has not been voted by the city to be excluded from the tax levy limit of Proposition 2 1/2.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will retire roughly $47.4 million in outstanding bond anticipation notes maturing on March 1, 2023 and provide new money for various capital projects including various school rehab, Doherty High School construction, South High School Construction, streets and sidewalks, sewer construction, water mains and equipment, and DCU facilities.

PROFILE

Worcester, the second largest city in New England, is located about 45 miles west of Boston (Aaa stable), along several major transportation routes. The city is home to multiple universities, colleges and major hospitals and is as a regional employment center. Worcester provides general governmental services, police and fire protection, public education, water, sewer, solid waste disposal, streets, parks and recreation facilities. The city's population has grown over the last decade to around 206,518.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

