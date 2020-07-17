Moody's assigns Aa3 to Yale New Haven Health Services Corp's (CT) Series 2020; outlook stable

New York, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to Yale New Haven Health Services Corporation's (CT) $400 million Taxable Bonds, Series 2020. Yale New Haven Health Services Corporation (HSC) is the parent and borrowing entity for Yale New Haven Health (YNHH). At the same time, Moody's affirmed HSC's existing Aa3 and Aa3/VMIG 1 ratings, which are backed by YNHH's own liquidity. The rating outlook is stable. This action affects approximately $1.133 billion of rated debt (including the new bonds).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of YNHH's Aa3 rating reflect Moody's view that leverage will rise with increased permanent debt for a major capital project, but measures will likely remain adequate. Although the system has also drawn on short term bank lines amid the coronavirus outbreak, management believes these will likely be repaid assuming the current pace of elective recovery continues. A material decline in fiscal 2020 revenues and operating cash flow from the suspension of elective services amid the coronavirus outbreak will be offset in part by the receipt of CARES Act and other federal funds. Based on the current pace of reopening of electives, YNHH will likely see a return to good consistent operating cash flow margins at pre-outbreak levels and will likely sustain days cash at solid levels following repayment of federal loans and deferrals. Nevertheless, uncertainties associated with the outbreak and the reactivation of elective services as well as fluctuations in the equity market will remain.

The Aa3 rating will continue to reflect YNHH's leading market position in Connecticut, with a broad reach for tertiary and quaternary patients throughout the state and nearby markets. This will be supported by strong brand recognition associated with its affiliation with Yale University (Aaa stable) and its faculty. YNHH will also continue to expand its statewide presence through consolidation, having merged Milford Hospital into YNHH's Bridgeport Hospital in 2019 to aid capacity constraints. Offsets include elevated capital expenditures over a multi-year period, including the partly debt-financed neuroscience project. That said, total capital spend will likely be reduced from original levels as management revisits its multi-year plans amid the coronavirus outbreak. The system will be challenged by some recent softness in volume trends due in part to competitors that are also consolidating. This is highlighted by Hartford HealthCare's acquisition of YNHH's key competitor in Bridgeport. Under a newly reached agreement with the state, net provider tax payments will be reduced through 2026. However, state and federal reimbursement will provide ongoing uncertainty.

The most immediate social risk is the coronavirus outbreak, which resulted in the suspension of non-essential services and has significantly reduced revenues. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the full effects of the suspension, the reactivation of elective services and the recovery period. The ongoing effects of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

YNHH's Aa3/VMIG1 variable rate demand bond ratings reflect Moody's view that available assets will provide ample coverage of variable rate debt.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's belief that YNHH will likely return to solid pre-outbreak operating cash flow margins. The outlook further assumes that debt that remains on its balance sheet will result in higher but still adequate leverage measures. Finally, the outlook assumes that management will seek to manage its multi-year capital plans, including its new neuroscience facility, such that YNHH will be able to sustain adequate leverage metrics for the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Materially stronger cash measures

-Sustained growth in operating cash flow margins

-Ability to achieve and sustain lower leverage

-Sustained improvement in volume trends and market positioning

-Short term rating: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Leverage increases beyond currently anticipated adequate levels or liquidity measures decline

-Inability to substantially return to pre-outbreak operating cash flow margins

-Highly dilutive acquisition or merger

-Further softening of volume trends or declines in market share

-Short-term rating: material decline in daily liquidity or overall credit quality

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of the Obligated Group. The Obligated Group is comprised of ten members, including Yale New Haven Hospital (which includes Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, the Yale New Haven Psychiatric Hospital, and the Smilow Cancer Hospital), Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, Westerly Hospital, Northeast Medical Group (NEMG) and HSC (system parent).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes including capital projects.

PROFILE

Yale New Haven Health operates four hospitals in Connecticut and one in Rhode Island. The system's flagship academic medical center, 1,541 bed Yale New Haven Hospital is comprised of two campuses (including a 511 bed community teaching hospital, the former Hospital of St. Raphael) located in New Haven. The system also includes 501 bed Bridgeport Hospital, 206 bed Greenwich Hospital, 308 bed Lawrence + Memorial Hospital (L+M), 125 bed Westerly Hospital (RI) and NEMG (medical foundation).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

