Moody's assigns Aa3 to city of Brownsville, TX's CO & GOLT Bonds

New York, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the City of Brownsville, TX's $9.3 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2020A, $11.6 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B and $13.2 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020C. Moody's maintains a Aa3 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa3 rating reflects the city's large and growing tax base that benefits from cross-border trade with Mexico (Baa1 negative), a growing population base and active port. The rating also reflects weak resident income indices, a solid trend of stable financial performance, and a manageable debt and pension profile despite elevated fixed costs.
The global pandemic is not currently a key rating driver given they city's diverse revenue mix and minimal revenue impact from sales tax collections. The situation surrounding coronavirus continues to evolve and impact on sales tax collections will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.
The Aa3 GOLT rating is rated the same as the Aa3 issuer rating, reflecting the city's ample taxing headroom which offsets the limitation under the property tax caps, lack of full faith and credit pledge, and inability to override the statutory cap.
RATING OUTLOOK
Outlooks are usually not assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Material decline of the debt and pension burdens
- Trend of operational surpluses bolstering liquidity and reserves
- Significant improvement in resident income levels and wealth indices
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Structural imbalances leading to a decline or prolonged weakness in reserve levels
- Significant decline of taxable values
- Material increase of the debt burden without corresponding tax base growth
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds and certificates are secured by an annual ad valorem tax levied against all taxable property in the city, within the limits prescribed by law. The Certificates of Obligation a constitute direct obligation of the city, payable from a combination of a direct and continued ad valorem tax, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property located within the city. The certificates are additionally secured by a pledge of the surplus revenues of the city's municipal landfill system.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the certificates will be used to finance infrastructure improvements for streets and drainage projects and to acquire vehicles and equipment for the fire department. Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund certain outstanding obligations.
PROFILE
The city is located about 25 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico on the north bank of the Rio Grande directly across from Matamoros, Mexico, which is joined by three international bridges. Additionally, the city includes the Port of Brownsville which is the main shipping port for the Rio Grand Valley and South Texas. The city's 2018 population was 182,700.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
LeRoy Ousley
Lead Analyst
Regional PFG Dallas
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
Plaza Of The Americas
600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165
Dallas 75201
US
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael Wertz
Additional Contact
Regional PFG Northeast
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653