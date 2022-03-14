Moody's assigns Aa3 to the California Health Facilities Financing Authority's No Place Like Home Program Senior Revenue Bonds, Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, March 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the California Health Facilities Financing Authority's $1.05 billion No Place Like Home Program Senior Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 (Social Bonds - Federally Taxable). The authority anticipates pricing the bonds on March 29, 2022. The rating outlook is stable. Moody's maintains a Aa3 on the authority's previously issued No Place Like Home Program bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating incorporates the narrow nature of the pledge that consists of a portion of a 1% tax on taxable income over $1 million, which has worked out to be roughly 2% to 3% of the State of California's (Aa2 stable) total personal income tax revenue over the past several years. The rating balances the narrowness of the pledge and the volatile nature of the 1% tax revenue with very strong coverage of debt service. Strong debt service coverage is largely a consequence of a statutory limitation on the amount of debt that can be issued with this pledge and the amount of annual debt service that can be paid from the 1% tax revenue. The rating recognizes the pivotal role that the State of California plays in the authorization and issuance of the bonds, the authorization and collection of the 1% income tax, and the enactment of other statutes that govern the flow of funds and the issuance of additional debt.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook for the State of California is stable and reflects the expectation that the state's massive economy and wealth will generate the resources necessary to sustain structural balance in a period of economic stability or to withstand a moderate shock to revenue in a period of economic weakness.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- The rating on these bonds could be upgraded if the state's general obligation rating was upgraded or the state significantly broadened the pledged revenue base

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- The rating on these bonds could be downgraded if the state's general obligation rating was downgraded

- The rating could also be downgraded if collections of the state's 1% tax on incomes over $1 million significantly declined or if amendments to state statute weakened existing bondholder protections

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are ultimately paid from certain income taxes that the State Controller deposits, per statute, in a segregated fund. The flow of income tax revenue from the state's taxpayers to the bond trustee is governed by state statute, the bond indenture, a loan agreement between the California Health Facilities Financing Authority and the California Department of Housing and Community Development, and a service contract between the same authority and department.

State statute directs the State Controller to deposit a specific share of monthly personal income taxes into the state's Mental Health Services Fund. Statute sets the share of monthly taxes deposited in the fund at a level approximating the annual tax liability from a 1% income tax levied specifically on taxable incomes of greater than $1 million. The statute establishes a process for correcting the amount deposited in the Mental Health Services Fund once the actual liability for the 1% tax is known.

The State Controller transfers, on a monthly basis, certain funds deposited in the Mental Health Services Fund to a Supportive Housing Program subaccount. Statute limits the transfers to $140 million per year and the transfers are the ultimate source of debt service payments. The authority will use funds deposited in the housing program subaccount to make contractual payments to the department per the service contract. The department uses the service contract payments to make loan repayments back to the authority per the loan agreement. The authority pledges the loan payments to the trustee.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will finance grants or loans to local communities that will use the funding to provide permanent supportive housing for persons experiencing homelessness, chronic homelessness, or who are at risk of chronic homelessness and in need of mental health services.

PROFILE

The California Health Facilities Financing Authority is a public instrumentality of the state created in 1979 to, among other things, issue bonds for the construction or acquisition of health facilities operated by participating health institutions.

The State of California is by far the largest state in the US. Its estimated $3.4 trillion gross domestic product accounts for nearly 15% of the nation's economic output. It is home to almost 40 million residents, or 12% of the nation's population.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

