Moody's assigns Aa3 to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's consolidated bonds 223rd, 224th, 225th, and 226th series, outlook negative

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 ratings to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's ("PANYNJ" or "the Port Authority") $360 million Consolidated Bonds, 223rd Series, the $304 million Consolidated Bonds, 224th Series, the $151 million Consolidated Bonds, 225th Series, and the $207 million Consolidated Bonds, 226th Series. The rating outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating benefits from the essentiality of the Port Authority's transportation infrastructure assets for the New York and New Jersey metro area, a track record of solid financial performance before the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the Port Authority's independent rate-setting ability and an expected return to financial performance near historical levels.

Since mid-March 2020, the utilization of PANYNJ's facilities has remained subdued. Through November 30, 2020, preliminary unaudited gross operating revenues of $4.0 billion are $1.3 billion, or 25% below the 2020 Budget. This decline is the result of the impacts of COVID-19 on the Port Authority operations. In addition, the Port Authority collected $205 million less in Passenger Facility Charges (PFCs) as compared to the same eleven-months of 2019 due to lower passenger activity at the airports due to COVID-19. Combined, this results in approximately $1.5 billion in lower revenues through November 2020 versus the 2020 Budget. For the full year 2020, the PANYNJ projects a revenue loss of $1.7 billion compared to the 2020 Budget.

Moody's expects that volumes at the PANYNJ's vehicular crossings and ports will recover faster than airport passenger enplanements and PATH ridership from the coronavirus pandemic. Toll revenue from tunnels and bridges in 2021 will likely trail close to 2019 levels absent stricter social distancing measures. We expect demand for air travel to remain constrained through 2021 but continue a very gradual recovery.

Moody's projects that credit metrics will recover only slowly through 2024 and total net revenue DSCR will likely be well below 1.75x at least through the next 12-18 months (historical total net revenue DSCR of 1.6x, senior DSCR 1.8x in 2019) but recover from the expected low levels of 2020.

Spending priorities will be a key lever to return to pre-COVID credit ratios and additional rate increases, grants or expenditure cuts would support a faster recovery. The Port Authority is reassessing its $37 billion capital spending plan for 2017-26. Capital projects not yet under construction will experience a delay until the Port Authority can secure sufficient funding.

As of November 30, 2020, the PANYNJ had around $3.6 billion of unrestricted cash and investments including amounts in the general reserve fund and in the consolidated bond reserve fund. This amount still covers slightly more than the last twelve months (LTM) 9/30/2020 annual operating expenses of $3.4 billion and more than 10% of outstanding debt.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk that total DSCR will be below 1.75x for at least 12-18 months and of lower liquidity levels over the next 12 to 18 months. It also reflects the uncertainty around the length of governmental restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus and the length of time before an eventual recovery of its credit metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strong traffic growth at the authority's toll facilities for a sustained period of time

- Total DSCR well above 2.0x

- Lease revenues from World Trade Center (WTC) facilities above baseline projections

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Senior DSCR below 2.0x and total DSCR below 1.75 x for a sustained period of time

- Cash reserves to consolidated debt falling below 10%

- Revisions to the capital plan that jeopardize maintenance of key revenue generating assets

- Addition of significant non-revenue generating projects to the capital plan

- Unexpected reorganization of the authority that would reduce the consolidated revenue pledge of all facilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The Consolidated Bonds are secured by a pledge of (a) the net revenues of all existing facilities of the Port Authority and any additional facilities which may be financed or refinanced in whole or in part through the medium of Consolidated Bonds; (b) the General Reserve Fund of the Port Authority equally with other obligations of the Port Authority secured by the General Reserve Fund and (c) the Consolidated Bond Reserve Fund established in connection with Consolidated Bonds.

Bondholders are protected by a sum sufficient rate covenant. There is no dedicated debt service reserve fund but the authority is required to keep the General Reserve Fund at 10% of outstanding debt and has a policy of keeping a minimum of two years debt service in its reserve funds.

The General Reserve Fund is pledged in support of all outstanding Consolidated Bonds and all Consolidated Bonds now or hereafter issued. The General Reserve Fund is not available to pay debt service on Special Project Bonds, Versatile Structure Obligations, Commercial Paper Obligations or Variable Rate Master Notes.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bond issuance will be used for funding of capital investments, refunding of existing debt obligations, and discretionary spending.

PROFILE

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) is a bi-state entity that provides the majority of the regional transportation infrastructure including bridges, tunnels, airports and ports within the Port District of New York and New Jersey. In 2019, the Port Authority generated revenues of around $5.5 billion. The Port Authority has outstanding consolidated bonds and notes as well as commercial paper notes of around $23.9 billion as of January 1, 2021 ($24.9 billion pro-forma of the new bond issuance).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. An additional methodology used these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

