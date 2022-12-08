Moody's assigns Aa3 to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's Consolidated Bonds, 236th and 237th Series, outlook stable

New York, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 ratings to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's ("PANYNJ" or "the Port Authority") $300 million Consolidated Bonds, 236th Series and the $100 million Consolidated Bonds, 237th Series. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating benefits from the essentiality of the Port Authority's infrastructure assets for the New York and New Jersey metro area.

Moody's expects that the Port Authority's operating revenue will remain on a positive trend in 2023 despite a weakening economic environment supported by an expected increase in aviation revenue and a potential CPI-based toll rate increase in January 2023. Preliminary 2022 operating revenue exceeds 2019 levels which should support an improvement in the total net revenue debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) to 1.65x in 2022 (1.35x in 2021) and a return to 1.75x by 2023.

A more severe recession, higher cost inflation and higher than projected debt service remain key risks to Moody's forecast for the Port Authority's financial metrics. High inflation may result in upward pressure in particular on the Port Authority's capital expenditures.

Most of the Port Authority's segments have recovered to 2019 levels. The port segment has already surpassed 2019 levels in 2022, traffic volumes at its bridges and tunnels have recovered to 2019 levels and aviation is just shy of 2019 levels as of September 2022. However, the PATH transit system faces a protracted recovery as less employees are commuting five days a week to their offices in Manhattan. PATH ridership was still only at around 58% of 2019 levels as of September 2022. The PATH system will likely continue to generate negative EBITDA of over $300 million per year (-$382 million in 2021), will require continued capital investments and will weigh most on the Port Authority's consolidated cash flow generation.

The Port Authority plans to slowly ramp-up capital investments to around $2.9 billion in 2023 from around $2.1 billion in 2021 and $2.6 billion in 2020 as operating revenues have largely recovered. This level of capital investments is still below previous pre-pandemic projections, when we assumed that the Port Authority would spend around $3.6-$3.7 billion on capital projects in the years 2020-2024.

The Port Authority funds capital expenditure requirements with a combination of operating cash flow generation, existing liquidity reserves, grants and bond proceeds. This will result in continued modest annual increases in debt in the next few years and we expect annual debt service to be in the range of $1.7-$1.8 billion. The Port Authority will need to manage debt service carefully in order to not erode DSCR levels.

Long-term pressure on financial metrics persists given large capital investment needs, high fixed costs and persistent operating losses at the PATH system.

As of December 31, 2021, the Port Authority had around $3.0 billion of unrestricted cash and investments including amounts in the general reserve fund and in the consolidated bond reserve fund (420 days cash on hand). The Port Authority expects to end the year 2022 with around $4.0 billion of unrestricted cash and investments and to maintain similar levels of days cash on hand going forward.

Adjusted debt to operating revenue (including Moody's adjusted net pension liability) was 5.7x in 2021 and should trend toward 5.0x in 2022 and 2023.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the Port Authority's operating revenue will remain on a positive trend over the next 12-18 months. This should support a total net revenue DSCR of 1.65x in 2022 and a return to a total net revenue DSCR of 1.75x in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strong traffic growth at the authority's toll facilities for a sustained period of time

- Total DSCR well above 2.0x

- Lease revenue from World Trade Center (WTC) facilities above baseline projections

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Total DSCR below 1.75x for a sustained period of time

- Cash reserves to consolidated debt falling below 10%

- Revisions to the capital plan that jeopardize maintenance of key revenue generating assets

- Addition of significant nonrevenue generating projects to the capital plan

- Unexpected reorganization of the authority that would reduce the consolidated revenue pledge of all facilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The Consolidated Bonds are secured by a pledge of (a) the net revenues of all existing facilities of the Port Authority and any additional facilities which may be financed or refinanced in whole or in part through the medium of Consolidated Bonds; (b) the General Reserve Fund of the Port Authority equally with other obligations of the Port Authority secured by the General Reserve Fund and (c) the Consolidated Bond Reserve Fund established in connection with Consolidated Bonds.

Bondholders are protected by a sum sufficient rate covenant. There is no dedicated debt service reserve fund but the authority is required to keep the General Reserve Fund at 10% of outstanding debt and has a policy of keeping a minimum of two years debt service in its reserve funds.

The General Reserve Fund is pledged in support of all outstanding Consolidated Bonds and all Consolidated Bonds now or hereafter issued. The General Reserve Fund is not available to pay debt service on Special Project Bonds, Versatile Structure Obligations, Commercial Paper Obligations or Variable Rate Master Notes.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the two bond series will be used for capital investments and discretionary spending. The Port Authority will have outstanding consolidated bonds and notes of around $25 billion after closing of the transaction.

PROFILE

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) is a bi-state entity that provides most the regional transportation infrastructure including bridges, tunnels, airports and ports within the Port District of New York and New Jersey. In 2021, the Port Authority generated operating revenue of around $5.1 billion.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60219. An additional methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60106. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kathrin Heitmann

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

