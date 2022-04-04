Moody's assigns Aa3 to the RTC of Southern Nevada's (NV) indexed motor vehicle fuel tax bonds, Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada's (NV) $200 million Highway Revenue Bonds (Indexed Fuel Tax and Subordinate Motor Vehicle Fuel Tax), Series 2022. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the outstanding Aa3 ratings on the RTC's $428.35 million in outstanding indexed fuel tax bonds, as well as Aa3 ratings on the RTC's $213.4 million in motor vehicle fuel tax bonds and Aa2 ratings on the $30.5 million of the RTC's sales and excise tax bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating on the indexed motor vehicle fuel tax bonds reflects healthy debt service coverage despite declines in sales due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The rating reflects the large service area that includes Las Vegas and historically stable fuel demand, which continues to recover as businesses, including casinos and resorts have reopened.

The rating further incorporates strong legal protections, including a 1.5x additional bonds test and a debt service reserve equal to 125% of average annual debt service, 100% of MADS or 10% of bond proceeds. Although not pledged to the bonds, the RTC has a substantial cash balance in addition to debt service reserve funds that can be used to support debt service or operating activities, providing further credit strength.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that debt service coverage will remain healthy even as near-term fuel demand recovery remains suppressed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The outlook also incorporates Clark County's (Aa1 stable) important role as the economic hub and population center of Nevada (Aa1 stable), which historically benefits from large tourism inflows to the Las Vegas metro area. Additionally, the RTC's strong liquidity position provides a meaningful buffer to sustained economic weakness through the outlook period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant growth in fuel sales resulting in strong improvement in debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-A significant and protracted decline in pledged revenue resulting in diminished debt service coverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The indexed bonds are secured by a senior lien on incremental fuel taxes from tax rate indexing within Clark County, as well as a subordinate lien of the commission's county and state-shared motor vehicle fuel taxes.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to pay the costs of construction and improvements of certain major streets and highways throughout Clark County.

PROFILE

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is a component unit of Clark County and is both the transit authority and transportation planning agency for the region. Its responsibilities include management of transportation-related funds and capital planning, along with operating the area's fixed-route bus system and para-transit services. The county has approximately 2.3 million residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

