Moody's assigns Aa3 to the State of Maryland's new Balt. City Schools Construction Bonds and affirms outstanding bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to the Maryland Stadium Authority's $69.6 million Baltimore City Public Schools Construction and Revitalization Program Revenue Bonds Series 2022C (Capital Appreciation Bonds). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Aa3 ratings on outstanding Baltimore City Construction and Revitalization Program Revenue Bonds Series 2016, Series 2018A, and Series 2020 A, Series B (Green Bonds) and Series C (Federally Taxable). The sale is expected to price the week of June 6 and close June 28. The outlook is stable. This action affects approximately $1.1 billion of debt, including the current issuance.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating incorporates the State of Maryland's Aaa rating and the subject-to-appropriation nature of a substantial portion of the revenue allocated to the bonds. The rating also reflects that the revenue subject to state appropriation includes an allocation of state lottery revenue, which is both a narrow and volatile revenue, especially relative to the state's general revenue base. The appropriation risk to state school aid and the narrow and volatile nature of the state lottery revenue subject to appropriation are key factors in the rating being three notches lower than the state's issuer rating. The rating also considers the high essentiality of the funded projects, and ample coverage of the City of Baltimore's (Aa2 stable) proportionate share of debt service by city income taxes that are a backstop to a pledge of other city revenue.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook on the bonds is stable based on the diverse revenue streams feeding the fund pledged to the bonds and the strong management of the program by the state of Maryland, which is rated Aaa with a stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Statutory non-impairment covenant

- State backstop to lottery revenues

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant reductions in state lottery and/or Baltimore City income tax revenues

- Significant additional prior claims on lottery proceeds - Legislative actions to undermine payment mechanisms or quality of the allocated revenue

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are a limited obligation of the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) payable from deposits in a financing fund. The fund receives statutorily required deposits of a minimum of $60 million per year, consisting of deposits of certain state lottery proceeds, a portion of state-appropriated school aid due to the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners (BCBSC), certain additional school aid payments stemming from an agreement between the City of Baltimore and the BCBSC, and Baltimore's bottle tax, table game proceeds and casino rent. The financing fund balance is partially backed up by reserves held in a separate facilities fund, although these are not pledged to the bonds, and the City of Baltimore obligations are backed up by a state intercept of undistributed Baltimore City income tax collections.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series 2022C bonds will be used for rehabilitation of Frederick Douglass High School in the City of Baltimore.

PROFILE

The Maryland Stadium Authority is an instrumentality of the State of Maryland. The authority was created in 1986 to finance and direct the acquisition and construction of professional sports facilities in Maryland. Its responsibilities have expanded to include oversight of convention and conference centers and the Baltimore City Public Schools Construction and Revitalization Program, among other projects.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. The additional methodologies used in these ratings were US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024, and State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

