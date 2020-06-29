Moody's assigns Aa3 und. & A1 enh. to Fayette County School District, KY's 2020 lease revenue bonds

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 underlying and an A1 enhanced ratings to Fayette County School District, KY's $72.7 million School Building Revenue Bonds, Series 2020, issued through the Fayette County School District Finance Corporation, KY. Moody's maintains the district's Aa2 long-term issuer rating and the Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding rated lease revenue bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 long-term issuer rating reflects our assessment of the district's implicit general obligation credit strength; no rated debt is currently outstanding with this security. The rating incorporates the district's very large and growing tax base benefiting from strong institutional presence, healthy yet slightly below-average resident income levels, below average reserves and liquidity relative to similarly rated school districts nationally, and manageable debt and pension burdens.

The Aa3 lease revenue rating is one notch below the issuer rating, reflecting the risk of non-appropriation of annual rental payments for debt service on the lease revenue bonds and the essential nature of the leased assets secured by a statutory mortgage lien.

The A1 enhanced rating is based on the Kentucky School District Enhancement Program (KSDE) which carries an A1 rating with a stable outlook. The program rating is available to all Kentucky school districts and the rating and outlook shadows the Commonwealth of Kentucky, which is currently Aa3 stable.

The program is supported by the Kentucky Department of Education's (KY DOE) commitment to forward any funds available for intercept directly to the district's paying agent in the event of a pending debt service deficiency. The mechanics of the intercept program require lease rental payments to be made directly to the district's paying agent at least 10 days prior to a debt service due date. The paying agent must notify the KY DOE if payment of principal or interest has not been received three days prior to the date on which the debt service payment is due.

State oversight of the program is strong as school district operating budgets, long-term facilities plans, and debt issuances must be reviewed and approved by the KY DOE. The state's oversight is further reflected in the KY DOE's ability to access school district financials on a real time basis and a record of state intervention in underperforming schools.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Fayette County School District is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are usually not assigned to local government issuers with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained growth of reserves and liquidity

- Material reduction in debt burden

- Substantial tax base expansion and improvement in resident income levels

- Upgrade of the district's issuer rating (lease revenue bonds only)

- Upgrade of the Commonwealth of Kentucky (enhanced rating only)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduction in operating flexibility and reserve levels

- Substantial increase in debt burden

- Material contraction in tax base and weakened income levels

- Downgrade of the district's issuer rating (lease revenue bonds only)

- Downgrade of the Commonwealth of Kentucky (enhanced rating only)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by annual lease rental payments from the school district, which are subject to annual appropriation. Additional bondholder security is derived from a statutory mortgage lien on the financed projects.

The mechanics of the state enhancement program direct the paying agent to notify the KY DOE if payment of principal or interest has not been received three days prior to the date on which the debt service payment is due. Upon notification by the paying agent, the KY DOE must forward, from available funds, the amount due to the paying agent.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to finance the renovation, construction, installation, and equipping of a new high school.

PROFILE

Fayette County School District is located in the Bluegrass Region of Kentucky (Commonwealth of Kentucky, Aa3 stable) and is coterminous with Lexington-Fayette Urban County Govt KY (general obligation Aa2 stable). The local economy is supported by a variety of industries including state government, manufacturing, and healthcare and benefits from the strong institutional presence of the University of Kentucky (Aa2 stable). The district has an estimated enrollment (average daily attendance) of 39,709 for the 2018-19 school year, which represents a 6.3% increase from the prior school year. The board consists of five elected members, representing individual election districts, that serve staggered four-year terms. The Fayette County School District Finance Corporation is a non-profit corporation created by the district pursuant to Kentucky Revised Statute 162.385 to act as a municipal corporation and agency and instrumentality of the board.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

