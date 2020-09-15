Moody's assigns Aa3 underlying & A3 enhanced ratings to Fort Lee School District, NJ's GO refunding bonds

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa3 underlying and A3 enhanced ratings to Fort Lee School District, NJ's $11.3 million Refunding School Bonds, Series 2020 (Federally Taxable). Moody's maintains the Aa3 underlying rating on the district's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 underlying rating reflects the district's very favorable location immediately across the Hudson River from New York City (Aa1 negative). The district's finances are robust although available reserves are narrow, largely due to the restrictions imposed by state law. Enrollment is increasing at a modest rate and is expected to continue doing so for the next several years at least.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district because it benefits from a guaranteed property tax levy from its municipality typically runs substantial operating surpluses. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The A3 enhanced rating matches the programmatic rating of the New Jersey School District Enhancement Program Chapter 72. The programmatic rating reflects the program's high leverage relative to guarantee commitments, the strong credit quality and security features of New Jersey school district debt guaranteed by the fund, and state constitutional limits on distributions from this fund solely for the purpose of the program participants. The rating also reflects the somewhat unclear timing provisions and mechanics for guarantee payments, as well as strong legal mechanics for timely reimbursement to the program if any guarantee payments are made. No guarantee payments have been required in the history of the program. The program carries a stable outlook.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to local government outlooks with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increase in reserves (underlying)

- Significant growth in the local economy (underlying)

- Upgrade of the New Jersey School District Enhancement Program Chapter 72 (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Any declines in reserves (underlying)

- Contraction in the local economy (underlying)

- Material increase of long-term liabilities (underlying)

- Downgrade of the New Jersey School District Enhancement Program Chapter 72 (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the bonds is secured by the district's full faith and credit, general obligation unlimited ad valorem tax pledge. The bonds also benefit from the security of the New Jersey School District Enhancement Program Chapter 72.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to advance refund, on a taxable basis, the district's County Guaranteed School District Revenue Bonds, Series 2012 issued through the Bergen County Improvement Authority, NJ. There will be no extension of maturities and the district is currently expecting present value savings of $675,000, or 6.7% of refunded principal, although this may change depending on market conditions.

PROFILE

The Fort Lee School District is located immediately across the Hudson River from New York City in Bergen County (Aaa stable) and is coterminous with the Borough of Fort Lee (Aa2). The district provides K-12 education to 4,140 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

