Moody's assigns Aa3 underlying, Aa1 enhanced ratings to West Linn-Wilsonville S.D. No. 3Jt, OR's Series 2022A & B GO Bonds; outlook on underlying ratings is stable

New York, November 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa3 underlying ratings to West Linn-Wilsonville School District No. 3Jt, Oregon's General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022A (Deferred Interest Bonds) and Series 2022B (Current Interest Bonds) expected to be issued in the approximate par amounts of $22.5 million and $36.5 million, respectively. Concurrently we have assigned an Aa1 enhanced rating to the Series 2022A and Series 2022B bonds based on Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program (Aa1) for which the district has applied for. Moody's maintains Aa3 underlying ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and an Aa3 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-issuance the district will have $424.0 million in outstanding debt, of which $24.1 million is a general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. The outlook on the underlying ratings is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa3 issuer rating reflects a large and diverse tax base, affluent wealth measures and expected resumed, strong growth in enrollment. The rating also considers a current high level of fund balance that is boosted by one-time savings and COVID funding and is projected to settle at around 10% level going forward following spenddown of one-time federal grants. The district has very high long term liabilities and fixed costs that will continue to pose challenge to district's credit profile.
The Aa3 GOULT rating is equivalent to the Aa3 issuer rating, based on the district's full faith, credit and unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured by statute.
The Aa1 enhanced rating is based upon the assumption that the bonds will qualify for, and be backed by, the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program. Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit, and taxing power to guaranty debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Oregon's (Aa1 stable) strong state oversight of local school districts, and strong program mechanics.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on the underlying ratings reflects our expectation that the district will sustain an overall adequate financial position given solid liquidity, discretionary reserves outside the general fund, and management's history of maintaining stable operating results. The stable outlook also incorporates our expectation that the district will manage growing debt and fixed costs through conservative budgeting and revenue increases driven by growing enrollment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Substantial reduction in long-term liabilities
- Maintenance of reserves and liquidity at higher levels
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Deterioration of the district's general fund reserves and liquidity
- Substantial increase in long-term liabilities
- Continued declines in enrollment
LEGAL SECURITY
The GOULT bonds are secured by the district's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service for GOULT bonds in Oregon is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured through statute, a beneficial credit strength for bondholders.
The state pledges its full faith, credit and unlimited taxing power under the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program to guarantee debt service when due for qualified school districts' GOULT bonds.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the GO bonds, Series 2022A&B will be used to finance capital needs to address overcrowding, improve safety and security, increase opportunities for career technical education and arts, as well as replacement and preservation of existing school buildings.
PROFILE
West Linn-Wilsonville School District No. 3Jt is located seven miles south of Portland. Its boundaries encompass 42 square miles, including majority of the cities of West Linn (Aa2) and Wilsonville, a small portion of Tualatin (Aa1), as well as unincorporated areas of Clackamas (Aaa stable) and Washington (Aaa) counties. The district operates three high schools, four middle schools, nine elementary schools and one charter school. Current enrollment is 9,083 students (As of September 30).
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
